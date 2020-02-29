Yavapai College hosting baseball and softball clinics at Mingus
PRESCOTT — Yavapai College is set to host a baseball and softball clinic at Mingus Union High School on Wednesday, March 11.
The clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. All boys and girls ages 5-18 are welcome to attend and should bring their own bat and glove.
The clinic will feature instruction and drills from Yavapai College’s baseball and softball coaches and players.
For more information, contact Yavapai College Director of Athletics, Brad Clifford at brad.clifford@yc.edu.
Yavapai College has six locations in Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and Clarkdale, and centers in Chino Valley, Sedona, Prescott Valley, and near the Prescott Airport. To learn more about the college, visit www.yc.edu.
