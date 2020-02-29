Young Mingus girls tennis going ‘BEAST’

Mingus Union girls tennis’ goal this year is to be a beast.

The Marauders’ rallying cry/mantra this season is “be a BEAST,” using an acronym that stands for body-language, energy, attitude, self-talk and team.

The Marauders bring an index card on the court with beast written on it and they evaluate themselves after the match.

“They use that card as a reminder that they want to have positive body language, they want to exude energy when they’re out there, even if they’re down 0-5, they want to have an optimistic attitude,” Mingus head coach Andrea Meyer said. “They want to say good things to themselves in their head: ’I can do this, I want the next point, I bet I can reach every ball.’”

The Marauders are young this year, with only five returning players and two of those were JV players last year.

“It’s part of our cheer when we’re out there ‘be a beast! be a beast!’ and we mean it,” Meyer said. “When we have such a young team as this, it’s really important to give them something that they can have control over on their side of the court, because most of their opponents are going to be far more experienced, so I’m just delighted to have 16 girls and they’re just a joy to work with.”

It comes from Grand Canyon University women’s and men’s tennis head coach Greg Prudhomme, who held a workshop for high school coaches.

The squad is bigger than usual with 16 players and they come from other sports, making the transition not as difficult.

“I am just so pleased,” Meyer said. “They all have athletic experiences, which is a huge benefit to me as a coach, to get these girls ready to play tennis in three weeks. It really, really helps that they’ve been athletes in soccer and swimming. They have good athletic orientation to the ball, spatial relationships to the ball. They have good foot pattern, so that swimming, that soccer, that dance, that gymnastics really is a wonderful thing for me as a coach because it makes coaching so much easier.”

The Marauders opened the season 0-2 but they were narrow defeats.

“We lost both but both matches came down to the last few points under darkness (laughs),” Meyer said. “The last light was falling.”

Mingus Union opened the season on Wednesday with a 5-4 loss at San Tan Valley Poston Butte. Then on Thursday they lost to Phoenix Betty H. Fairfax 7-2 at home 7-2.

The Marauders had three matches decided by tiebreakers at Poston Butte and against Fairfax.

“But it could have easily been 6-3, 5-4, we didn’t know it the last 10 minutes of the match,” Meyer said. “So that’s always exciting. The girls are getting a lot of experience playing tiebreakers.”

Sophomore singles No. 1 Aine Khin lost 6-2, 6-7, 10-5 but impressed Meyer.

“The most notable thing (Thursday) night was that Aine Khin at No. 1, played the match of her career,” Meyer said. “She’s only a sophomore but she played a quite advanced player, who could hit angled shots, she could hit down the line, she generated terrific speed on her forehand and Aine just kept hanging in there and banging back and just through moving her feet and good racket preparation stayed in the point and eventually and eventually Aine started winning more points and Aine took the second set in a wonderful tiebreaker. And the,n unfortunately she lost the final tiebreaker but she won the first one and I just can’t say enough but that match, I’ve never seen Aine play that well, that long It was just an exemplary match, I’m so proud of her.”