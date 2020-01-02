Big Park Council annual meeting Jan. 9

Our first meeting of the year will be Jan. 9, and is officially our annual meeting. Newly elected officers will assume their roles as we kick off what we expect to be a very productive year.

At the December meeting the council formed a new Membership Committee. This committee will provide support to our member organizations to help them participate as fully as possible in council activities.

For HOA’s and non-incorporated neighborhoods interested in becoming members, this committee will provide guidance on membership admission.

For newly appointed member representatives, the committee will provide orientation for better understanding of the council’s activities. If you’d like to learn about joining the council as a member, let me know.

As your president, it is my aspiration that we can work together to embrace the four fundamental principles embodied in our Mission (abbreviated here):

• Promote the best interests of the residents of the Big Park regional community, the property owners, and investors therein and thereof.

• Conduct studies of the problems affecting the community and seek their solutions.

• Give expression to the thoughts and interests of the members and to make known publicly any consensus thereof.

• Represent the interests of the community to County, State and Federal bodies and agencies.

In 2020 the Council will celebrate its 23rd year of operations. Since the Council’s founding, our community has grown from 4,291 to an estimated 8,000+ today. Few of us have witnessed the growth and changes during that time span, but many are feeling the recent squeeze of increased density, activity and traffic with the potential of increased impacts in the future.

In November our community participated in the Verde Valley Regional Town Hall Forum on the topic of Verde Valley Land Use: Making Collaborative Decisions. It was enlightening to discover how differently the five municipalities (Sedona, Camp Verde, Jerome, Cottonwood, Clarkdale) and the unincorporated communities (Beaver Creek, Big Park/VOC, Cornville, Verde Villages) collect and systemize community input into land use guidelines.

It’s been 19 years since the VOC had a community plan in place, and we might be well-served to explore how such a plan could support our community in this time of commercial expansion. The scope of the Council certainly includes such discussions.

The Big Park Council exists for the betterment of our community. To that end, we invite your ideas, involvement, and constructive criticism. (camille@onrampcomm.com)