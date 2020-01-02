Clarkdale accepts applications for civic academy delegates

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Civic Academy is a free course of six classes over a six-week period focusing on various aspects of local government operations. A maximum of one absence is permitted in order to qualify for graduation.



Interested Clarkdale residents and business owners should complete the Civic Academy Application located online at www.clarkdale.az.gov under ‘Projects, News and Special Events’ – ‘Civic Academy’ and send to Mary Ellen Dunn via mail or email.



Fifteen spots are available, and applications are considered on a first-come first served basis.

Call (928) 639-2401.

• Week 1: Municipal Government 101 – Thursday, April 9, 2020 5:30 p.m.

• Week 2: Community and Economic Development, Community Planning – Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:30 p.m.

• Week 3: Magistrate Court, Public Safety and Emergency Management – Tuesday, April 23, 2020 5:30 p.m.

• Week 4: Public Works, Utilities – Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:30 p.m.

• Week 5: Finance and Budget – Thursday, May 7, 2020 5:30 p.m.

• Week 6: Parks and Recreation – Thursday, May 14, 2020 5:30 p.m.

• Graduation – Council Meeting – Date to be determined