Clark’s Market gives back to the community
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 10:45 a.m.
Cheryl Yeatts (center), Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village, accepts a donation check from Dave Miller, Manager of Clark’s Market, and Dawn Trammel of Clark’s Market.
