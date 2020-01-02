OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clark’s Market gives back to the community

Cheryl Yeatts (center), Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village, accepts a donation check from Dave Miller, Manager of Clark’s Market, and Dawn Trammel of Clark’s Market.

Cheryl Yeatts (center), Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village, accepts a donation check from Dave Miller, Manager of Clark’s Market, and Dawn Trammel of Clark’s Market.

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 10:45 a.m.

Cheryl Yeatts (center), Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village, accepts a donation check from Dave Miller, Manager of Clark’s Market, and Dawn Trammel of Clark’s Market.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: It takes a Village to make a successful community library
Library Camp a chance to expand on professional skills
Never-ending quest to improve customer service
Keeping up with today’s technology; it's not your mother's library any more
Weekend book signing planned for The Journal of Sedona Schenbly

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News