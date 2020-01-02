Desserts & drinks at The Redenbaughs

Forty-four years ago, when I was a Navy pilot’s wife, we had annual “Come for Drinks and Dessert” events at our home in Virginia Beach. Recently Roger and I chose that theme when we hosted a benefit for Felicia French, a third generation Arizonan, an Army medical evacuation helicopter pilot with 32 years of service to our country, and a candidate for Arizona’s District 6 State Senate.

I had a lot of fun sorting through aged, tattered recipe cards, and managed to find seven desserts from those Navy days. My friend Pattie Hodel and I turned on Christmas music, and then settled in for a day of baking.

Pattie and I made Chocolate Balls, Chewy Noels, Date-Coconut Balls, Pecan Tassies, Walnut Meringues, and Hello Dollies. When Carolyn Peterson got an invitation to the event, she volunteered to make Cherry Bark and Christmas Eve Mice, adding the final touch to a perfect evening.

The group of 40 guests enjoyed sampling those desserts as they drank Cognac Eggnog, Mulled Wine, and Raspberry Punch.

Then Felicia made comments and intelligently answered a wide array of questions. Guests departed with not only way too many extra calories, but also with a strong desire to support Felicia French in her endeavor.

Easily shaped into hearts, you might make these delicious chocolates for your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.

CHOCOLATE BALLS

Yields 60-75

2 sticks butter, melted

1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup shredded coconut

1 box confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

12 ounces crunchy peanut butter

6 ounces chocolate chips

2 ounces paraffin, works with chocolate chips to set and stay set at room temperature.

Combine all ingredients; mix well; form into small balls (or hearts)

On low heat, heat paraffin and chocolate until melted. Too hot, runny, Too cold, thick.

With gloved hands (Hey Lucy!) dip balls into chocolate; drop onto waxed paper; let cool.

Happy New Year to all and thanks to Carol Redenbaugh for contributing this article.

Morna Paule and Pattie Hodel wishing us all Happy New Year.