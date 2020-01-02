Green Bag program ends 2019 with record December collection

In December, the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Program’s Village of Oak Creek supporters broke their own October 2019 record with 368 local food donors contributing 6,646 pounds of non-perishable food for local food pantries.

The December collection was a substantial increase over the previous record set in October, when the group collected 6,229 pounds of food items, and over the December 2018 total for VOC total of 5,196 pounds. The grand total for 2019 was 33,235 pounds.

“Wow! That’s all I can tell you,” said Kathy Wozniak, a sentiment echoed by Barb Gordon, the two VOC representatives to the Green Bag program. “I never thought we would be reaching these levels of support in 2019.”

Gordon noted that although the number of neighborhood coordinators in the VOC has remained about the same at about 30 people all year, the number of donors continues to grow. In addition, donors gave more food in their bags in December, with several donating more than a single bag of food.

The non-perishable food items were collected on Saturday, December 14 in front of The Eye Boutique in VOC, sorted by volunteers, and then distributed to the Sedona Community Food Bank, the Weekend Backpack Program for Sedona schools, and the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at St. John Vianney Church.

The Sedona collection site in front of ReMax in the Safeway Plaza serves the Sedona Community Food Bank and Sedona Area Homeless Alliance, while the Cottonwood collection site serves the food pantries at Jerome Methodist Church, the Cottonwood Methodist Church, the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church.

What’s next in 2020 for the Green Bag Program?

Nicole Davis, co-chair of the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Program, says that more neighborhood coordinators are needed, and she and other members of the group’s steering committee are actively recruiting both individuals and work sites to join.

“The term ‘neighborhood’ was used when this program originated in Ashland, Oregon,” Davis says, “and it was a way for those who live near one another to help out the community by collecting food for existing food pantries. We’re expanding that model here so that a ‘neighborhood’ could be people who work together in a business, people who are members of an organization such as the Rotary Club, or even people who share a desire to participate on an on-going community effort but don’t live nearby each other.”

One of those hybrid “neighborhoods,” for example, is at the Eforea Spa at the Hilton Hotel, where local resident Suzie Dunn is the neighborhood coordinator.

Non-perishable food can be contributed there by the hotel’s staff, members, or even visitors. The size of current neighborhoods varies from as few as 10 food donors to nearly 40, but there is no required number of people needed to get a “neighborhood” started.

The next green bag food collection event will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 10 a.m. at all three sites.

Although no one from the group wants to project the kinds of numbers that they might expect for 2020, Davis says that there is definitely a sense of momentum as the year ends.

“All of us are so excited by what we have accomplished, and we recognize that the need to provide our local organizations with quality non-perishable food is growing. We know there are more hungry individuals and families out there,” she says, and we just need to build on our successes to make sure we can do even more.”

For more information on becoming a neighborhood coordinator, joining as a food donor, or making a tax deductible contribution to the green bag program, see the group’s website at verdevalleyfoodproject.org.