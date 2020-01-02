OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

In the groove: Vinyl revival is hip; overtaking CD market

Jen Keenan, manager of Puscifer – The Store in Jerome, displays a Puscifer album with a colored vinyl album on the left and a traditional= album cover at her Jerome store. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Jen Keenan, manager of Puscifer – The Store in Jerome, displays a Puscifer album with a colored vinyl album on the left and a traditional= album cover at her Jerome store. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 12:40 p.m.

photo

Tommy Anderson of Tommy Rocks in Jerome, who said he’s not surprised vinyl is overtaking CDs, displays two classic rock albums at his store. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The vinyl album is no longer the aging hippy sitting in a corner that no one wants to play.

Suddenly, vinyl albums are hip. They are predicted to outsell CDs for the first time since the 1980s.

Two Jerome stores, Tommy Rocks and Puscifer, are perfectly poised to take advantage of the new vinyl revival.

“Vinyl is making a comeback very quickly,” explained Jen Keenan, manager of Puscifer – The Store in Jerome.

The store has been selling vinyl albums for four years and “it’s growing more and more each year,” she said, adding she was not surprised vinyl was overtaking CDs.

Keenan said her store specializes in new albums and new releases, but said she prefers unusual bands and tends to stay away from Top 40s.

They have everything from the Vagrants, The Qemists, DJ Dogg, the Melvins, Pigface, the New York Dolls, Blondie, Louis Armstrong to Frank Sinatra and hip hop to electronic to reggae to punk to classic rock.

And of course, she carries vinyl albums of her husband’s three bands: Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. She is married to Maynard Keenan.

Tool’s vinyl albums are available in the store because they sell out the minute they get them in, she said.

“Everyone wants vinyl,” Keenan said. “It’s a lot of nostalgia. People love the tangible artwork and different colored vinyl. And the sound is better from vinyl than CDs.”

The analog format recordings made of polyvinyl chloride (vinyl albums) were replaced by compact discs in the 1980s and 1990s. Both vinyl and CDs met more competition from streaming and download services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

A Look Inside Maynard's Brain (with video)
Tool listening parties planned in Jerome
Puscifer the Store welcomes Carina Round for Record Store Day performance April 13
Olivia Neutron-John to rock Jerome’s Puscifer the Store
Hippie Emporium closing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News