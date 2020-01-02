OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 02
Group sharing takes talents of Village watercolor group to new levels

The Village Water Works Critique Group's monthly meetings include a program and demonstration by guest artists, access to the large library of instructional DVDs and opportunities to sign up for upcoming three- and four-day workshops with well known visiting artists and jurors.

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 10:35 a.m.

Amidst laughter and appreciation and bites of birthday cake, the Waterworks Village Critique Group gathered recently at the Canyon Mesa Clubhouse to paint and party and keep at their craft, watermedia/watercolor painting.

Out rolled the fancy papers and also the ordinary ones for creating a collage. Then came brushes small and large, spray bottles, tubes of paint, salt and sand, bits and pieces which might or might not get some attention in a final project.

Usually the group paints in watercolor or acrylic and designs individually without collage and collaboration but decided to try something new at this gathering.

One of the results was a effort by the group working together which they decided wasn’t half bad. We could even show that at a Friday meeting they decided, referring to the monthly meetings for NAWS members and guests held at the Sedona Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road from September to May from 9-11:30 a.m.

Monthly meetings include a program and demonstration by guest artists, access to the large library of instructional DVDs and opportunities to sign up for upcoming three- and four-day workshops with well known visiting artists and jurors.

The Village critique group meets monthly at a private home and brings work in progress to share and receive comments. Often the work develops more fully based on input the artist receives.

Most recently members are considering which of their work each might enter into the upcoming 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at SAC, Sedona Art Center, from March 6-20, 2020.

“This is a diverse and exciting show which we hold once a year to highlight the creative expression of artists working in water media. We have an outstanding juror, Barbara Nechis, who will select winners for the Awards Reception on March 11,” states Exhibit Chairwomen Mary Ann Undrill and Jane Brothers. “The deadline for entries is January 26 and we invite artists to check the complete Prospectus for the show at www.naws-az.org/exhibitions-shows. “

“Watercolor is your painting partner and not one you can push around,” laughs NAWS President Marsha Owen. “We hope to see lots of folks who aren’t pushovers enter and exhibit with us."

