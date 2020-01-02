KSB Speaker Series to examine climate change

Spend an evening at Keep Sedona Beautiful for its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to listen as Dr. Brian Petersen offers a provocative discourse with respect to climate change.

Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.



The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

“Climate Change, Myths, and the Search for Real Solutions” will invoke a great debate regarding this keenly important and time-sensitive matter.



Dr. Petersen is assistant professor of geography, planning and recreation and interim director of NAU’s Sustainable Communities Program.



He states, “Recent climate change analyses have called for swift and extensive interventions to avert climate catastrophe. Although climate change poses significant threats to Arizona and beyond, society has not mobilized to address these challenges. In particular, ‘solutions’ put forward will not solve the climate crisis and will instead put forward alternative interventions that society will need to implement if we hope to minimize future temperate increases and associated consequences.”

He has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses that center around the human relationship with nature.



Dr. Petersen has a strong interdisciplinary background, which he draws on for teaching and research. He received a Ph.D. in Environmental Studies, University of California Santa Cruz; M.S. Forest Resources, University of Washington; M.P.A., University of Washington and B.S. in Environmental Science from the University of Idaho.



He has a strong interest in interfacing with local governments and federal agencies. His work has influenced the emerging Landscape Conservation Cooperatives, a federal program designed to integrate conservation management activities between local, state and federal entities across large landscapes in the U.S.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928-282-4938.