Meet your Big Park Council Representative Patty Reski
Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.
Patty Reski: Firecliff is an HOA clustered along both sides of Suncliffe Dr., heading north past Sedona Winds, and includes patio homes, custom homes, a gated custom home area, and a lovely pool/BBQ/hot tub community resource. Every single site has spectacular views of the red rocks and the natural washes.
Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?
Patty Reski: I have not been involved in any leadership capacity since joining the Council about 18 months ago. Just being a part of the “interesting” and “challenging” meetings this past year concerning zoning has been a real experience.
Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?
Patty Reski: Oh, I’m retired. I taught chemistry for 35 years in Fargo ND, some at university level, mostly at a high school, including AP Chemistry. Loved it.
How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?
Patty Reski: Originally from Minnesota, and the Fargo area for most of my life. Eventually left the cold of Duluth behind forever, moved aboard our sailboat, and we left, living aboard for 9 years, most time spent in the southern Caribbean, Venezuela, Trinidad/Tobago. After that, I lived in Lake Montezuma for a bit, and came to the Village five years ago. Of course I love our gorgeous setting and our perfect climate, but I have been most impressed with the depth, the friendliness, and the community spirit of the people here. I do wish we were a little closer to the airport and a Trader Joe’s or Sprouts. Haha.
What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?
Patty Reski: I love the fact that we can enjoy being outdoors every day of the year, so I do that, walking, hiking -- the size of our village allows that we can do many errands and also access trails on foot. I’m a wanna-be amateur naturalist. I have thoroughly enjoyed taking OLLI classes, particularly the science-oriented ones. I’m on the board of the Sedona Car Club, worked on our annual car show, do highway trash duty. I serve on the City of Sedona Small Grants Selection Committee. And I do a fair amount of travel, including in my RV.
What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?
Patty Reski: I’m proud of my accomplishments, awards, and leadership in science education, having received multiple national and state educator awards during my chemistry teaching career. I didn’t save all the plaques, but I’ve saved the memories of the kids, the joys and great fun in teaching, and I continue to be concerned about having high quality education in Arizona.
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
- Cottonwood 2019: New leadership, remodeling, housing crunches and heated garbage meeting
- Jerome 2019: Parking and bordellos
- Commentary: Best thing for America is five more years of Trump
- Crime and Courts 2019: Drugs, cop in court and violent crimes
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Obituary: Syndal May Trevino Maders,1989-2019
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: