Meet your Big Park Council Representative Patty Reski

Patty Reski

Patty Reski

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 11:38 a.m.

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.

Patty Reski: Firecliff is an HOA clustered along both sides of Suncliffe Dr., heading north past Sedona Winds, and includes patio homes, custom homes, a gated custom home area, and a lovely pool/BBQ/hot tub community resource. Every single site has spectacular views of the red rocks and the natural washes.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

Patty Reski: I have not been involved in any leadership capacity since joining the Council about 18 months ago. Just being a part of the “interesting” and “challenging” meetings this past year concerning zoning has been a real experience.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

Patty Reski: Oh, I’m retired. I taught chemistry for 35 years in Fargo ND, some at university level, mostly at a high school, including AP Chemistry. Loved it.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

Patty Reski: Originally from Minnesota, and the Fargo area for most of my life. Eventually left the cold of Duluth behind forever, moved aboard our sailboat, and we left, living aboard for 9 years, most time spent in the southern Caribbean, Venezuela, Trinidad/Tobago. After that, I lived in Lake Montezuma for a bit, and came to the Village five years ago. Of course I love our gorgeous setting and our perfect climate, but I have been most impressed with the depth, the friendliness, and the community spirit of the people here. I do wish we were a little closer to the airport and a Trader Joe’s or Sprouts. Haha.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

Patty Reski: I love the fact that we can enjoy being outdoors every day of the year, so I do that, walking, hiking -- the size of our village allows that we can do many errands and also access trails on foot. I’m a wanna-be amateur naturalist. I have thoroughly enjoyed taking OLLI classes, particularly the science-oriented ones. I’m on the board of the Sedona Car Club, worked on our annual car show, do highway trash duty. I serve on the City of Sedona Small Grants Selection Committee. And I do a fair amount of travel, including in my RV.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

Patty Reski: I’m proud of my accomplishments, awards, and leadership in science education, having received multiple national and state educator awards during my chemistry teaching career. I didn’t save all the plaques, but I’ve saved the memories of the kids, the joys and great fun in teaching, and I continue to be concerned about having high quality education in Arizona.

