Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Championship
Congratulations to Donna Cantello for earning the overall Woman’s Championship for 2019.
The tournament took place through three days in November, where the women battled the challenging conditions of beautiful Oakcreek Country Club.
Flight 1 gross winner was Penny Fischer, and Barbara Erickson took the first net prize.
Flight 2 champion went to Marion Maby, with Kathy Davidson earning first net. Thanks go to Heather Risk!
As head professional, Heather consistently provides all support required to run the many tournaments and invitational activities for Oakcreek golfers.
