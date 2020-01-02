OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Championship

From left to right: Marion Maby, Kathy Davidson, Donna Cantello, Barbara Erickson and Penny Fischer.

From left to right: Marion Maby, Kathy Davidson, Donna Cantello, Barbara Erickson and Penny Fischer.

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 10:40 a.m.

Congratulations to Donna Cantello for earning the overall Woman’s Championship for 2019.

The tournament took place through three days in November, where the women battled the challenging conditions of beautiful Oakcreek Country Club.

Flight 1 gross winner was Penny Fischer, and Barbara Erickson took the first net prize.

Flight 2 champion went to Marion Maby, with Kathy Davidson earning first net. Thanks go to Heather Risk!

As head professional, Heather consistently provides all support required to run the many tournaments and invitational activities for Oakcreek golfers.

