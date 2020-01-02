Rotary Grocery Grab a big success

Village resident Randy Hawley joined several Rotarians at Clark’s Grocery for a five-minute “grocery grab” recently.

Hawley was the grand prize winner of the Rotary Club of Sedona Village-sponsored event.

Saying that he has “never won anything in his life," Hawley excitedly roamed Clark’s aisles and filled his basket during the five minute “grocery grab."

He was accompanied by Danielle Gian, Rotary coordinator for the event. Danielle reported that more than $7,000 was raised and noted the proceeds will benefit Sedona Charter School musicians’ trip to Carnegie Hall and local Rotary Club grants and projects.

The Grocery Grab drawing was held at the annual Winter Strings Concert in Sedona.

Additional cash prize winners announced were Steve McClain, Denise and Stan Tax and Mel Upp. Event sponsors included: J Wine Bistro, Ferguson Home & Interiors. Vince’s Auto Body, Bell Rock Veterinary Clinic, Canyon Chiropractic, Omar Kenney of Bay Equity, The Oddity Wine Collective, My Inheritance, The Shops at Hyatt Pinon Pointe, Village Barber Shop, Dahl Restaurant Group. Red Rock Dental, Andrew Bailor of State Farm, and Damian Bruno & Danielle Giann of Coldwell Banker.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m.

The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.