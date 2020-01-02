OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rotary Grocery Grab a big success

Villager Randy Hawley, accompanied by Rotary Club of Sedona Village member Danielle Gia, was the grand prize winner of the five-minute “grocery grab” at Clark’s Grocery. The event raised more than $7,000 and proceeds will benefit Sedona Charter School musicians’ trip to Carnegie Hall and local Rotary Club grants and projects. The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m. Courtesy photos

Villager Randy Hawley, accompanied by Rotary Club of Sedona Village member Danielle Gia, was the grand prize winner of the five-minute “grocery grab” at Clark’s Grocery. The event raised more than $7,000 and proceeds will benefit Sedona Charter School musicians’ trip to Carnegie Hall and local Rotary Club grants and projects. The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m. Courtesy photos

Originally Published: January 2, 2020 11:34 a.m.

Village resident Randy Hawley joined several Rotarians at Clark’s Grocery for a five-minute “grocery grab” recently.

Hawley was the grand prize winner of the Rotary Club of Sedona Village-sponsored event.

Saying that he has “never won anything in his life," Hawley excitedly roamed Clark’s aisles and filled his basket during the five minute “grocery grab."

He was accompanied by Danielle Gian, Rotary coordinator for the event. Danielle reported that more than $7,000 was raised and noted the proceeds will benefit Sedona Charter School musicians’ trip to Carnegie Hall and local Rotary Club grants and projects.

The Grocery Grab drawing was held at the annual Winter Strings Concert in Sedona.

Additional cash prize winners announced were Steve McClain, Denise and Stan Tax and Mel Upp. Event sponsors included: J Wine Bistro, Ferguson Home & Interiors. Vince’s Auto Body, Bell Rock Veterinary Clinic, Canyon Chiropractic, Omar Kenney of Bay Equity, The Oddity Wine Collective, My Inheritance, The Shops at Hyatt Pinon Pointe, Village Barber Shop, Dahl Restaurant Group. Red Rock Dental, Andrew Bailor of State Farm, and Damian Bruno & Danielle Giann of Coldwell Banker.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m.

The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rotary Grocery Grab set Dec. 14 at Clark’s Market
Rotary Club honors Student Ambassadors
Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks fashion show Sept. 7 at library
Tee Up Fore Team Big Park
Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off hottest event of the year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News