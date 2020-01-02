Too much of the'good stuff'

In the fitness-related field, you might observe excessive preoccupation with training or with the amount of time spent at the gym. You might also notice almost obsessive fixation on any type of diets/cleanses/quality and quantity of foods consumed.

Both issues are often related to a perceived lack of control over one’s life, body, body image, and high levels of anxiety/depression.

Spending any shorter amount of time at the gym than the day before is not enough. Doing the usual number of sets and reps is a “must”, but then, the person “must” also do some more to feel OK about themselves.

Is doing more of the same better? No. Our bodies are smart and quickly adjust to the regimens which we impose on them (for ex., by burning less calories per hour of the given training session). They will even metabolize slower. Call it the body’s attempt at self-preservation and survival.

The key is to try to relax about what we think we “must” do in order to keep fit, and let it go. It is crucial to introduce some changes. Instead of endlessly prolonging the training sessions, introduce a different set of exercises and some intervals. Confuse your muscles to the point that they do not “know” what to expect the moment you walk into the gym.

As to the obsession with food, apart from bulimia and anorexia, there also is the orthorexia. Those affected by orthorexia focus on pursuing a super healthy, “pure”, and “natural” diet, rather than some “ideal” weight.

In general, eating well should be applauded and is usually good for us. But what happens if the wish to control one’s life through controlling their food intake goes to the extreme?

Well, the person might reduce the number of foods, “acceptable” to eat. For example, they might end up eating less than twelve foods. They might avoid certain foods (even healthy and nutritious) because, without much of justification, they believe that these choices are not good for them. They might keep increasing the number of supplements and other remedies consumed. They might worry excessively about the way food is cleaned and prepared.

Soon enough, the preoccupation affects their daily life. They obsess about food and feel guilty about eating anything what is not part of their strict regime. They might think low of others, who do not adhere to their strict food choices. They stop going out in avoidance of eating food which is prepared differently than in a way that they approve.

Social isolation, in turn, increases the levels of anxiety and depression. Relationships suffer, the person’s body mass index might become dangerously low, and extreme cases result in cardiac complications. The Catch-22 continues, unless the person actively seeks help and insists on lessening the grip which this condition has over their life.

