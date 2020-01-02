Upper Verde Valley Schools 2019: Litigation, legislation, leadership

VERDE VALLEY – In 2019, litigation, legislation and leadership were the big ticket items in upper Verde Valley school districts.

Plans to take the consolidation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union to vote in 2019 were met with lawsuit and a senate bill that eventually guided Andy Groseta and his Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools toward proper wording on their petitions.

The legal system also reared its head at Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, as its former business manager was indicted for 19 felony counts of theft and misuse of public monies.

In the good news department, both Mingus Union and Yavapai College have new leadership, as Mike Westcott took over as the high school’s superintendent on July 1 and Lisa Rhine, who just completed her first year as college president.

Consolidation

Since February 2017, consolidation has been the dominant talk in upper Verde education.

Groseta’s initial vision was a merger of the Mingus Union High School District with its two primary feeder districts, Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek.

But Clarkdale-Jerome’s school board almost immediately said “Thanks, but no thanks,” in a May 2017 letter to the editor to the Verde Independent.

Following close to a year of legislation and legalities that included a lawsuit filed in 2018 by Mingus Union, Groseta and his Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools now has the wording it needs to move forward with collecting signatures on petitions for a 2020 November election.

That wording is thanks in part to the passing of Senate Bill 1073, as well as the October 2018 stipulated judgement by Honorable Judge David L. Mackey and his subsequent date change of the consolidation election from Nov. 5, 2019 to Nov. 3, 2020.

SB 1073, which amended Arizona Revised Statute 15-459, means that a newly-unified district would still be a member district of Valley Academy, the region’s career and technical education program.

The new senate bill also means that there would be three separate ballots – Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union – in a consolidation election. Which means each person gets two votes. Because the Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek districts make up the Mingus Union District, those votes are tallied within their feeder district, as well as the high school district in which their children attend.

Although Clarkdale-Jerome would not be part of the proposed consolidated district, the district’s voters do get a say-so – as those students would be affected by the resulting vote.

Groseta and his committee need signatures from at least 1,592 supporters for consolidation to go to vote. Groseta said Sunday that he plans to pull petitions and begin to solicit signatures in early 2020.

Indictment tip of the iceberg?

A few weeks ago, Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir was named the 2019 Region 5 Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year.

Superintendent since July 2016, Weir has championed a program that gives young people an opportunity to learn a trade and make a living.

Despite all the good that Weir and his program have done the past three-plus years, it’s the financial mismanagement going back to 2011, as well as the Sept. 30 indictment of former business manager Celeste Ziemkowski on 19 felony counts of theft and misuse of public monies that made much of the news coming out of Valley Academy.

According to a report released by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office, Ziemkowski “allegedly embezzled $30,597 and falsified information in Valley Academy’s records and accounting software.”

But charges against Ziemkowski may have been the proverbial tip of the iceberg, as the Arizona Department of Education has repaid $426,451 in federal grant money to the U.S. Department of Education because of alleged misspending at Valley Academy.

The money, which has been paid back since 2018, resulted from audit findings based on fiscal years 2011-2016, when Marv Lamer, and then his wife, Lois, served as Valley Academy superintendent.

Marv Lamer resigned in 2011 to take a job with the Arizona Department of Education. Lois Lamer retired in March 2016 due to undisclosed health issues.

“It is important to recognize that VACTE is a victim in this matter and that it desires to be made whole,” Weir said.

ACLU of Arizona says no to Mingus Union badge policy

Whether students at Mingus Union High School should wear identification badges, or whether the badges should be in different colors, is a decision “for the district and its governing board.”

That’s what Gust Rosenfeld and Mingus Union attorney Susan Segal wrote on Jan. 2 to the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona in response to the organization’s Dec. 28, 2018 claim that the school’s badge policy was discriminatory.

Beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, Mingus Union required its students to wear either a red or a gray badge on campus to signify who is allowed to leave campus for lunch.

Red badges were for freshman, sophomores and upper classmen who lacked the requisite credits to technically be juniors.

In the Dec. 28 letter written to Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona demanded that the school “cease the practice of forcing students … to wear distinct badges that divulge their educational achievement level to students, teachers, school administrators and the public.”

On Jan. 9, Mingus Union issued each Mingus Union student a red ID on their lanyard for identification purposes. Students allowed off campus for lunch receive a separate lunch pass/card they show when leaving campus.

“It wasn’t resolved because our attorneys directed us to make any changes, and it wasn’t resolved because the [American Civil Liberties Union] demanded it,” Genie Gee wrote in her commentary. “We chose to resolve this situation because we need the focus of our school to be on learning and the well-being of each and every student.”

No other place

The Mingus Union football team finished the 2019 season 0-10 after going 9-3 in 2018. But the contract of head football coach Robert Ortiz was not renewed because of the two unsportsmanlike penalties that led to his ejection in the Marauders’ Oct. 4 home game against Mohave.

Following the ejection, Ortiz was suspended for the final three games of the season. On Dec. 9, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott announced that Ortiz would not be returning as coach.

“Following a full analysis of the last two seasons the administrative team came to consensus that the program needs to move in a different direction,” Westcott wrote. “We will soon begin the search for a head football coach.”

In his first season as head coach in 2018, Ortiz was named Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year.

“It was definitely a learning experience, and there is no other place I would have rather been a coach at in my lifetime,” Ortiz said to the Verde Independent for a Dec. 14 story. “I love it in the Verde Valley, and would have stayed here a very long time if possible.”

Ortiz is a 2009 Mingus Union graduate.

New leadership at Mingus Union, Yavapai College

On Jan. 1, Lisa Rhine replaced retiring Penny Wills as president of Yavapai College. On June 30, Genie Gee stepped down from her role as interim superintendent, making way for Mike Westcott.

Rhine was from the east coast. Westcott has spent virtually his entire professional career at Mingus Union.

For Rhine, 2019 was a success in that the reconfiguration of Building L on the Verde Valley Campus will provide expanded lab facilities for the healthcare fields (Allied Health, Nursing, EMS), as well as manufacturing and trades.

But efforts to expand programming in the Verde Valley and Sedona have not stopped with Building L, Rhine said. In the second half of 2019, Yavapai College has worked with elected officials, as well as community business and education leaders in the east county on the idea of a skilled trades center in the Verde Valley.

“These conversations have led to some great ideas and has really helped the college understand the needs in the Verde Valley while also developing key partnerships with businesses and education leaders,” Rhine said. “We are excited to continue these discussions in 2020.”

According to Rhine, final plans for the skilled trades center “should be completed and construction should begin with the plan to have a facility ready for fall 2021.”

When Mingus Union hired Westcott, it sought stability for a district with 16 superintendents since 1979, 14 since 2000.

A Mingus Union alum from the class of 1979, Westcott said earlier this year that he’s “always cared about this place.”

“It’s in my blood,” Westcott said. “And you want to make this place successful.”

Longtime board member leaves, then returns

After 12 years on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board, Janice Rollins chose to not run for reelection last year. But she returned recently as she replaced JoAnne Cook. In November, Cook resigned effective Dec. 31.

Rollins chose to not run again for her seat because her husband Ernest had Parkinson’s. In June, Ernest died.

“He’s in a better place now,” Rollins said.

Rollins said it was only a few days from the time Cook announced her resignation that she decided she wanted to return to the district’s governing board.

“I’ve got the time now to devote to it,” Rollins said. “Being on the school board is very fulfilling. I have a love of the district that has been never ending.”

