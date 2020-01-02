What Upper Verde Valley leaders say about education in 2020

Danny Brown, superintendent, Clarkdale-Jerome School District, on improvement:

“From an academic achievement standpoint, we want to continue to provide a high quality education that promotes hands-on and experiential learning. We would also like to do a better job of promoting all of the awesome things we do here at Clarkdale-Jerome School. We hope to build even more partnerships with community organizations both within the town of Clarkdale and throughout the Verde Valley.”

Andy Groseta, Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, on consolidation:

“We strongly believe that a unified K-12 school district will free up more funds to be spent in the classroom rather than in administrative services, plant operations and other duplicate support services. Over a period of time, this will result in increased student achievement and higher test scores for our students. Freeing up more funds from the duplication of services will result in higher teacher salaries.”

Steve King, superintendent, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, on 2019:

“I am very grateful for many things happening in our district. Expansion of the Cottonwood Education Services campus and the location of the Rise and Menta programs, as well as the expansion of the preschool and the establishment of the Family Engagement Center on that campus. Providing counselors at each campus with our Focus Zones. Growth in the opportunities and participation in after-school programs in the district. Without the leadership of Dr. Trish Alley and Barb Amato, none of it would have happened.”

Lisa Rhine, president, Yavapai College, on 2020:

“Building L will be finished and ready to host classes beginning in the fall 2020 semester. Final plans for the Skilled Trades Center should be completed and construction should begin with the plan to have a facility ready for fall 2021. By late spring, our newly-developed trailhead on Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus will be an access point to the 132-plus mile trail system spanning the Verde Front. We believe that connecting our campuses and centers via foot and bike paths to the national forests, neighborhoods, parks, and schools provides enhanced educational and experiential opportunities for our communities.”

Bob Weir, superintendent, Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, on doing things over:

“I would do it all again. This time I would have the knowledge I have gained this year to do it even better. I love what I do and I love the staff and students at VACTE. Being alive and working in a career I truly love and enjoy every day. It is great seeing the youth have an opportunity to learn skills which will benefit their careers and lives.”

Mike Westcott, Superintendent, Mingus Union High School District, on doing things over:

“I prefer to look forward and not question past decisions and actions, but instead to learn from them with the knowledge that those actions and decisions were the best possible at the time. Instead of thinking about how some of those things might be re-done, I would rather take into account the experience gained by those decisions and the impacts, positive or negative, that came about as a result.”