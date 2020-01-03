Chamber Music Sedona’s Winterfest celebrates ‘Romantic Era’

From Jan. 9-12, Chamber Music Sedona will present its seventh annual Winterfest. Each year, this popular event entertains and educates attendees with an exciting schedule, including an intimate salon musicale held in one of Sedona’s spectacular private homes.

Winterfest 2020 will conclude with the Romantic Revelation concert, held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Romantic Revelation will showcase four of today’s most sought-after chamber music artists — pianist Gloria Chien, violist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, cellist Edward Arron and violinist Soovin Kim — as they perform an exhilarating program of Romantic-era works by Mahler, Beethoven and Brahms.

Since making her orchestral debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at the age of 16, Gloria Chien has established her reputation as an outstanding performer, educator and concert presenter.

In 2009, she launched String Theory, a chamber music series at the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga. String Theory has become one of Tennessee’s leading presenters of classical music.

Chien is a Steinway Artist who, together with her husband, violinist Soovin Kim, serves as Co-Artistic Director of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival in Burlington, Vermont.

Heralded by the Seattle Times as “simply marvelous,” violinist/violist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu enjoys a versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician and educator who frequently appears at leading venues and festivals worldwide.

She has received several awards, including the Milka Violin Artist Prize from the Curtis Institute of Music. A master of the classical style, Cindy also explores innovative styles and genres in collaboration with other artists. She currently serves as Artistic Partner of the Da Camera Society in Los Angeles.

Cellist Edward Arron has garnered praise around the world for his elegant musicianship, passionate performances and creative programming.

A member of the renowned Ehnes Quartet, he has appeared in recital, as a soloist and as a chamber musician at numerous leading venues. The 2019-20 season is Arron’s eleventh year as Artistic Director and host of the acclaimed Musical Masterworks concert series in Old Lyme, Connecticut.

A recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant and other coveted awards, Soovin Kim is hailed as a mature and innovative violinist whose broad repertoire ranges from Bach sonatas to new world-premiere works. A member of the Johannes String Quartet for 20 years, Kim is now well-known in his native Korea for his groundbreaking piano quartet ensemble, MIK.

At the winter salon musicale, held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m., Mr. Kim will dazzle a small audience with works by the two preeminent composers for solo violin, J.S. Bach and Niccolò Paganini.

Hosted in the intimate setting of a private home, the salon will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with the artist and enjoy world-class chamber music. Light hors d’oeuvres and local wine will be served.

The Jan. 12 concert will feature an early Piano Quartet by Mahler, who later represented the Romantic period’s final stand, Beethoven’s pivotal “Ghost” Trio that marked his transition from the classical era to the Romantic, and the hair-raising Piano Quartet no. 1, “Gypsy,” by Brahms, which combines symphonic proportions with folk idioms.

General admission tickets for the concert are $40 for adults and $10 for students aged 13-21 with ID. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Tickets for the salon musicale are available for $145 each.

To learn more about this beloved yearly festival and to purchase tickets, please visit chambermusicsedona.org/2020-winterfest-romantic-revelation/.