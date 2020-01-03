Coyote Ugly with Johnny K, Rudy Boy Experiment, Jackson Taylor & The Sinners all this week at Cottonwood Main Stage

On Jan. 10, Main Stage presents a “Coyote Ugly Country Night” with DJ Johnny K.



Johnny K will play new and old country hits all night long, so get ready to do some boot scootin’ line dancing and two steppin’.



For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at Main Stage with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. He’s decided to mix it up a little with an all country music night. The party starts at 9 p.m. for those 21 and over. There is no cover charge for this event.

Saturday, Jan. 11, will definitely be a night to remember with Albuquerque, New Mexico’s own, The Rudy Boy Experiment, bringing their unique sounds of Southwest rock and blues to Main Stage. This three-piece group features the multi-talented Rudy “Boy” Jaramillo on vocals, as well as lead and rhythm guitar.



The show starts at 9 p.m. and coincides with one of the Verde Valley’s favorite residents, Christine Kramer aka “Bean” who will be celebrating her 50th birthday that same evening. All are welcome to dance and party with The Rudy Boy Experiment and the birthday girl.



At midnight, directly following Rudy and the boys will be a special edition of karaoke with Christa Cave. There is no cover charge for this 21 and over multi-event night.

On Jan. 12, Main Stage presents country/Americana recording artists, Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, for a special Sunday evening show.



When you’re immortalized in a song written by the likes of Billy Joe Shaver, and recorded by Billy Joe and Willie Nelson, there really is not much more to say than a few facts.

Since 2001 Jackson Taylor has been one of the most prolific songwriters and recording artists in any genre of music with over a dozen CD’s and multiple times on Billboard’s Top 100 list.

These feats have been accomplished without record companies, management, booking agents, or publicists. Jackson Taylor personifies true independence.

He has shared the stage with everyone from Lynyrd Skynyrd to The Black Crowes to Willie Nelson and Billy Joe Shaver. Come ready to dance and have a good time.



Doors open at 5 p.m. and showtime is at 6 p.m. Get your tickets early because this show will sell out. Tickets are $12 presale and can be purchased online at the eventbrite.com. This is a 21 and over event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature various dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays also have various dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m., and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.