El Valle Artist Association meets Jan. 9

The January meeting for the El Valle Artist Association will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to this month’s meeting. Each meeting’s agenda includes a business meeting, refreshments, socializing, selection of the Artist of the Month and a workshop demo.

After the meeting this month, Cass Schorsch will be doing a demo on weaving and teaching Bark Basketry.

Cass’ baskets are unique in that they are made with materials that she has gathered and prepared for her own work as well as for her students.

Her work is featured in Baskets Now 2002. In 2005 she was chosen for a solo exhibit at the Boston Arts & Crafts Society, where some of her work went on to Switzerland.

Three of her pieces are in the permanent collection at the Michigan State University Museum. Her all-day workshop will be Jan. 25.

El Valle is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new members and guests to our meetings to become active members.

Monthly meetings fall on the second Thursday of the month from September through May. EVAA artists have the opportunity to show their work at the Cottonwood Library, the Northern Arizona Rehab Center on Willard Street and Country Bank.

Find more information on the El Valle Artist Association on its website elvalleartists.org. or email: elvallepresam13@gmail.com.