The Grasshopper Grill: Rice Brothers Friday, JC Saturday

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Friday, Jan. 10, the Rice Brothers lay out the classics of country music. Willie and Waylon, Johnny Cash, Merle and both Hanks are the foundation, with set lists reaching into crossover genres like those of Credence Clearwater Revival and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Namesake members are acoustic guitarists Dave and Dan Rice. Brothers from Maine and partners in music, each performs solo as well. Dave’s defining baritone voice offers up the country classics. Dan brings the crossover pop-rock influence which expands and rounds out the show’s repertoire. The result, a great mix of country and pop delivered by these pros makes for a truly fun Friday night at the Grasshopper.

Saturday, Jan. 11th, Jack Couchman brings his solo performance show to the stage. If you follow music in the Verde Valley, Jack is a one of the most recognizable players around. Jack, it seems, knows and can perform on request practically any classic rock, blues, or country song ever to make it to hit status, along with some real jewels that didn’t. Have some favorites of your own? Jack’s got ‘em

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville: 928-649-9211.