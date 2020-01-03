Old Corral: Electric Swamp Poets premiere Saturday

2020 is here and the Old Corral in Cornville is cranking and shaking up its live entertainment on the weekends.

For example, first and third Fridays it’s Karaoke with Tim and Renee of Diversity. These pros know how to make a great night happen with humor, music and a welcoming presence.



Which, predictably, adds up to be a whole lot of fun. January is the first month, so come on out and show your stuff.

On Saturday, Jan. 11 the Electric Swamp Poets bring their danceable blend of New Orleans Rhythms and American Roadhouse Swamp Soul and Blues Music to the Old Corral.

If you like Little Feat, The Allman Bros., Tab Benoit and Delbert McClinton, you will love these guys.

Come out and see why this band is rapidly becoming a favorite in throughout northern Arizona. Two of their members recently won the title of “Best New Duo Act” at the Northern Arizona Blues Challenge. This premiere Old Corral performance is a great way to kick off the new year.

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste

Earlier in the week, there is other fun going on starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.