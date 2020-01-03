Old Town Center announces 2020 Winter Concert Season

Cottonwood's Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up a wide variety of great performers from around the world, and right here in Arizona for the Winter Concert season.

Here’s a brief description of some of the upcoming concerts and events at Old Town Center for the Arts in January and February.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods.



In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

Christie Lenée in Concert Fingerstyle Guitarist and UK Acoustic Guitarist of the Year Saturday, Jan.25, 7 p.m.

Singer, songwriter and renowned fingerstyle guitarist Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience. Symphonic compositions flow from her fingertips effortlessly, with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuosic instrumentals.

Christie is often described as ‘Michael Hedges meets Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews,” integrating melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. As an Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliance International consistently logging a number of major festivals, events, opera houses and theaters nationwide, Christie Lenée performs with radiant joy that awes crowds and inspires fellow musicians. She recently told Digital Journal that “years ago, I set my intention to be an inspirational songwriter, though over time I’ve come to realize that inspiration comes in many forms. Talking about the dark and the light, the beauty and moments of pain are all forms of inspiration.”

@ Laugh @ Love with Zenprov Comedy Group Celebrating Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Come celebrate Valentine’s Day in a whole new way, at the Old Town Center for the Arts, when Zenprov Comedy takes the stage, Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.. For one night only, Zenprov will present @ Laugh @ Love.

Zenprov Comedy is similar to the popular improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The troupe performs a mix of fast-paced improvised scenes created in the moment based on audience suggestions as well as Chicago-style “long form” improv, where scenes and characters interconnect with each other. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or prepared ahead of time, so it’s never the same show twice.

Newpoli World Music by a World Class Band from Italy Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Feel the passion and excitement as the Old Town Center for the Arts hosts Newpoli in Concert, featuring a Mediterranean pulse from Italy – Rimti Della Terra. Called “…a brilliant outfit,…who grab southern Italian traditional music by the neck and recast it in a dramatic style” by Songlines (UK), Newpoli is a unique group with a powerful sound and a 21st century take on their tradition that is beyond comparison.

With exciting interpretations of traditional and originals that draw deeply from one of the world’s lesser known music traditions, Newpoli is Italy’s next inspiring interpreter of southern Italy’s taranta tradition.

The group stirs up a mesmerizing sound that melds traditional Italian folk music, Greek and Turkish Grooves, Mediterranean and Spanish colors, and a contemporary sensibility they call “Mediterranean Pulse - Ritmi della Terra.”

Carmen Cancél and Jean Sophie Kim in Concert “So .. Is This a Date?” Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

So ... Is This a Date? was born of a desire to express our surprise and bewilderment at the rapidly changing dating landscape.

Until very recently there was a loose script for courting, and we all knew the story: subtle flirting, less subtle flirting, increasingly shameless flirting, consulting friends/ hairdresser/bartenders about the risks of asking someone to go out with you, holding your breath while blatantly manipulating someone to ask you out, choosing a fetching outfit to withstand an evening of dinner, drinking, backseats of cabs, and the bleary-eyed walk of shame. You know, a fairy tale.



Carmen Elisa Cancél: Hailed as a singer possessing a “crystalline timbre and intense acting ability,” (L’Arena, Verona, Italy) Puerto Rican soprano, Carmen Elisa Cancél, has excelled in opera, musical theater, and cabaret.

Ms. Cancél was proclaimed “flawless” and “completely believable” (Creative Loafing Tampa) in her performance as the title character of Maria’s Song, a musical drama focused on the desperate need for immigration reform in the US. JEAN SOPHIE KIM is a pianist, singer and conductor in New York City. She has performed as a concerto soloist, recitalist and chamber player throughout the world.

An Evening with State Historian and Humorist Marshall Trimble Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Marshall Trimble has performed throughout Arizona for decades and has become well known across the United States as an ambassador of good will for the State of Arizona. Who would have ever thought that a drop out from Phoenix College would become the Arizona State Historian?

What a fascinating life, through the back roads of Arizona! This multi-talented historian has been called the “Will Rogers of Arizona.” He can deliver anything from a serious history lecture to a stage concert of Western folk music and stories with his guitar.

Trimble has received many honors both as a historian, writer and performer. In 1997, the governor of Arizona appointed him Official State Historian. In 2000, he was selected as one of Arizona’s representatives in the Library of Congress’ “Local Legacies.”



Two years later he received the first “Copper Star Award” from the State Society of Arizona in Washington D.C. In 2003 he received the Scottsdale Jaycees “Distinguished Service Award,” That same year he was named a Charter Member of the Arizona Culturekeepers. Marshall was inducted into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in February 2011.