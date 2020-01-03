People’s Choice awards announced by EVAA from Art Show

During the EVAA Art Show held at the Cottonwood Fair grounds on Nov. 16 and 17, viewers were able to vote for the People’s Choice Award. There was actually a tie.

Congratulations to Jette Monahan and Rosemary Nelson. They received their cash awards at the Dec 12 EVAA meeting and Christmas party.

Jette started with Tole painting in the 80ies, and then started taking watercolor classes. She moved to Cottonwood in 2018. “The art scene is wonderful around here,” said Jette; I joined the El Valle Artist Association in Cottonwood and started to take watercolor classes in VOC, and with Cathy Steadman in Sedona. I am enjoying being back to painting with watercolors again.”

Rosemary’s paintings can be described as a blend of realism and impressionism, as she combines the intrinsic drama and balance of nature through her use of color and composition. She actually sold the winning painting at the Art Show.

For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org or attend their next meeting on Jan 9 at 1:00pm at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ. Guests are always welcome.