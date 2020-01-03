Quadrantids meteor shower on tap late Friday night
As long as the skies are clear, residents should be able to enjoy the Quadrantids meteor shower starting late Friday night and continuing through early Saturday morning.
The Quadrantids are known for their bright, fireball meteors that can persist longer than an average meteor streak.
According to NASA, during its peak, as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors an hour can be seen under perfect conditions. The shower is expected to be at its best early on Saturday, starting at 2 a.m. and continuing through the dawn, according to EarthSky.
While the shower should be impressive, the weather may not cooperate across the eastern or far western U.S., where cloudy conditions are being predicted by AccuWeather. They added that the meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Ursa Major (or the Big Dipper), but that they should be visible all across the sky.
According to NASA’s SpacePlace website, a meteor is a space rock that enters Earth’s atmosphere. As the space rock falls toward Earth, the resistance of the air on the rock makes it extremely hot.
The bright streak of a meteor or “shooting star” is the glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere.
-- The Daily Courier
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- State Route 89A closed in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
- Cottonwood 2019: New leadership, remodeling, housing crunches and heated garbage meeting
- ‘Catch 22’ program seeks public’s help in locating Sasha Rachel Smith
- Jerome 2019: Parking and bordellos
- Crime and Courts 2019: Drugs, cop in court and violent crimes
- Commentary: Best thing for America is five more years of Trump
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: