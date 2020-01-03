SIFF presents free screening of ‘Sex Trafficking in America’

The Coalition Against Human Trafficking – Northern Arizona (CAHT) is sponsoring a free screening of the Frontline documentary ‘Sex Trafficking in America’ at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.

Sharing this important documentary is made possible by the Sedona International Film Festival.

After the film, two of the people appearing in it, Konstance Merideth of the Dream Center in Phoenix and Sgt. Mark Doty of the Phoenix Police Department will be joined by Detective Brandon Bergstad of the Sedona Police Department and Johanna Rutschow, Victim’s Advocate with the Cottonwood Police Department, to discuss the film and what is being done in Arizona and the Verde Valley to stop sex trafficking.

In addition to providing information, CAHT will hold a raffle and ask for donations to help fund its mission to educate, provide a networking platform and partner with diverse groups to help eradicate human trafficking.



Incorporated in 2016, CAHT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit grass roots organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in our communities through increasing awareness about this growing problem.

To make a donation to support its mission or for more information on CAHT please see its website caht-naz.org, email them at caht.naz@gmail.com or call the Secretary of CAHT at (928) 649-2613.

“Sex Trafficking in America” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. All tickets are free. For free tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.