Cottonwood Council to fill commission vacancies

COTTONWOOD — Filling vacant seats on a few boards and commissions will be the Cottonwood City Council’s priority at Tuesday’s first regular meeting of 2020.

The Council, set to meet in its chambers at 826 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, will conduct a brief interview process during the Council meeting for two Board of Adjustment vacancies, two Airport Commission vacancies and a single vacancy each on the Planning and Zoning, Library, and Parks and Recreation boards.

The council will also choose a vice mayor for 2020 and appoint councilmembers to serve as representatives with various organizations throughout northern Arizona.

Only two Board of Adjustment applicants are slated to be interviewed at Tuesday’s meeting. They are Jody Makuch, a longtime commander and officer with the Cottonwood Police Department and a U.S. Army veteran, and Richard Pierce, a Yavapai College senior information technology specialist who holds a doctorate in education.

Makuch and Pierce are applying for separate vacancies and are not in competition with each other.

Pierce, if appointed, would serve out the remainder of a term that ends May 5, 2021. Makuch is applying for a full three-year term that would end Jan. 9, 2023.

The Board of Adjustment, created in 2008, is a quasi-judicial, decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator, as defined by state statute. Training is available. The board meets on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

The applicants for the Airport Commission will fill positions held by James Moeny and Bill Wade, who area among the applicants for new terms, as their most recent terms expired Dec. 7.

There are two other applicants. Robert Howard is a former TSA employee and is a special agent with the FAA, for whom he’s worked for more than 10 years. Wideman is a longtime pilot and flight instructor who worked for Pacific Gas & Electric for 43 years and has served on a fire commission in the past.

Wade serves on several other types of boards and formerly served on the Flagstaff Airport Commission. Moeny was an original member of the Cottonwood Airport Commission, where he’s served for 12 years, chairing the board for nine of those years.

The lone vacancy on the Planning and Zoning Commission was created by the recent resignation of Judd Wasden. J. Faith Bergevin and Lindsay Masten have applied for the remainder of the term, which only runs through April 5 of this year.

Bergevin does not have directly related experience, but has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity home construction projects. Masten has recently relocated to Cottonwood and has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo and a master of fine arts from Academy of Art University.

The applicants for the three-year term on the Parks and Recreation Commission are Kimberly Kelley and Christopher Young. The applicants for the one year remaining on a Library Advisory Board term are Kathy Helleman and Katherine Sirimarco.