Cowboys earn state wide recognition

Three Camp Verde Cowboys received state wide honors in the AIA All-2A selections announced so far.

Junior running back/linebacker Peyton Kelley from football and senior defender/midfielder Tanna Decker and senior midfielder/forward Jocelyn Fitzgerald were named honorable mention.

The All-State teams for boys soccer have yet to be announced.

Decker, as a defender, and Fitzgerald, as a midfielder were both second team All-Central Region. Kelley was first team All-Verde Region for his exploits as a linebacker.

In football, Eagar Round Valley’s Marcus Bell was Conference Coach of the Year, Marc Irigoyen Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Tayvin Bevell was Conference Player of the Year. Man-man Freeman from Phoenix Christian was Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

In girls soccer, Eric Fogle of Lakeside Blue Ridge was Conference Coach of the Year. Northland Prep’s Alyssa Sturm won Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Ellie Karren was Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Mia Blair was the Conference Player of the Year.