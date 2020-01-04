OFFERS
Current flu season shaping up as one of worst in years

There have been 6,816 confirmed influenza cases in Arizona, with 84 in Yavapai County during the current flu season. VVN/Vyto Starinskas.

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 12:50 p.m.

photo

Flu activity is now widespread in 48 states, including Arizona. Arizona has had 6,816 confirmed cases, and Yavapai County has had 84 confirmed cases.

Compared to last year, this season seems to be affecting young people more prevalently – the 5-18-year-old age group is almost double, while age 50+ is half to a quarter of last year.

Here’s what to do if you or someone you’re caring for gets sick:

Steps to take if you get the flu

• If you get very sick, are pregnant, or are 65 years or older, or are otherwise at high risk of flu-related complications, call your doctor. You might need antiviral drugs to treat flu.

• Stay at home and rest.

• Avoid close contact with well people in your house so you won’t make them sick.

• Drink plenty of water and other clear liquids to prevent fluid loss (dehydration).

When caring for people who have the flu:

• Avoid being face to face with the sick person. If possible, it is best to spend the least amount of time in close contact with a sick person.

• When holding sick children, place their chin on your shoulder so they will not cough in your face.

• Wash your hands often and right way.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Make sure to wash your hands after touching the sick person. Wash after handling their tissues or laundry.

Get immediate medical care if the sick person experiences:

People experiencing these warning signs should obtain medical care right away.

In children

• Fast breathing or trouble breathing

• Bluish lips or face

• Ribs pulling in with each breath

• Chest pain

• Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk)

• Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)

• Not alert or interacting when awake

• Seizures

• Fever above 104°F

• In children less than 12 weeks, any fever

• Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen

• Worsening of chronic medical conditions

In adults

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

• Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse

• Seizures

• Not urinating

• Severe muscle pain

• Severe weakness or unsteadiness

• Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen

• Worsening of chronic medical conditions

These lists are not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptom that is severe or concerning.

It is not too late to get your flu immunization, call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment at one of YCCHS locations: Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Cottonwood, and now Chino Valley on the 4th Friday of each month.

