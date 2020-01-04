Obituary: Jean Louise Eastman 1929-2019

Jean Louise Eastman passed away peacefully into heaven on Dec 20, 2019, in Cottonwood AZ. Jean was born in Lynn Mass., on April 3, 1929 to the Late Captain William J Nihan and Florence Nihan (Statham) of Lynn Mass.

Jean later on married her forever partner and husband the Late Charles Walter Eastman, where they together enjoyed a lifetime of love and devotion; enjoying the family that they raised together.





Jean was gracious, kind, witty, and loved a good joke, but her deepest love and passion was classical music and singing. Jean sang in front of large audiences and also with Orchestra Leader Arthur Fieldler, Conductor of the Boston Pops Symphony, one of the most known and recorded Orchestras in the country. She also enjoyed singing with her husband, who also sang for many years in a Barber Shop Quartet.

Though Jean was a homemaker, she eventually worked for Verizon prior to her retirement.

She will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind. Jean is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Mullen (Eastman), E Marie St. John (Eastman) and Kathleen Webb (Eastman). Also survived by Edward Mullen, husband to Patricia, and Katie, wife of Patrick Mullen. Jean also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Patrick and Jennifer Mullen, children of Patricia and Edward Mullen; Elijah Aaron, Chelsey, Jeremy, Christine, children of E Marie St John; Dean, Vrinda, Kalindi, Niryan, children of Kathleen Webb. Also leaving behind are 8 great grandchildren, Riley Mullen, son of Patrick Mullen; Lance and Rose, children of Chelsey; Chalia, Mia Marie, Frankie Lee, children of Jeremy Gower; also the Late Seth Gower, who preceded her into heaven; also surviving, Akasha and Anthony, children of Christine.





Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Homes.





Information provided by survivors.