Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 24-year-old Austin Allen Fiser.

According to YCSO, in October 2018, Fiser took a nude photo of an 11-year-old girl and engaged in sexual conduct with the same child and another 9-year-old girl.

In another incident on March 5, 2019, Fiser followed a girl who was hiking on the Boynton Canyon Trail in Sedona, who he knew was going to a private area to go to the bathroom.



As the victim had her pants down, Fiser approached her with his pants down and masturbating. When the victim pulled her pants up and told Fiser to leave her alone, Fiser got behind her and attempted to unbuckle her belt and pull her pants down.



According to YCSO, when confronted by the victim’s friend, Fiser threatened him placing his hand on the gun he had in a holster on his belt. Fiser said, “You’re lucky I don’t shoot you,” according to YCSO. As the victim and her friend drove away from him, Fiser pointed the gun at their car.



Fiser is described as a white male, 24 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.



Fiser has multiple tattoos that include “One love,” on his right wrist and a half heart on his left forearm.

It should also be noted victims from both of these independent cases stated Fiser had a “smiley face” tattoo on his penis.



Fiser is wanted on three different warrants.



The first is a failure to pay child support warrant out of the Yavapai County Superior Court with statewide extradition and $750 bond. The second is a warrant for voyeurism, indecent exposure and assault with statewide extradition and a $6,000 bond.



Finally, the third is a no bond warrant for two counts of child molestation with nationwide extradition.



Anyone providing information that leads to Fiser’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.



Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.