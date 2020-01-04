OFFERS
Sheriff’s Office needs help locating assault suspect

Robert David Pearsall III

Robert David Pearsall III

Originally Published: January 4, 2020 12:45 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 42-year-old Robert David Pearsall III.

According to YCSO, on Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached a man who was sitting down.

Unprovoked, Pearsall struck the man about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face. Pearsall fled the scene.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions.

Pearsall is described as a white male, 42 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.

Pearsall is wanted on charges of attempted 1st-degree homicide as well as two counts of aggravated assault. As a result, he has two outstanding warrants. One with no bond and nationwide extradition and the other with a $100,000 bond and it is extraditable in Arizona only.

Anyone providing information that leads to Pearsall’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov

News