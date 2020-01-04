Verde Valley Community Calendar Jan. 4, 2020

Jan. 8

Fall prevention training at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — Join Arizona Care Hospice at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the Founders Room of the Camp Verde Community Library for a free class for seniors on fall prevention.

Learn how to improve core muscle strength for better balance and reduce falls. Strength programs and balance greatly help reduce falls in the elderly.

Discuss the stages of a fall and major causes and what works best in prevention. Also learn about advanced directives.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Jan. 9 and Jan. 23

Drinking and Drawing in the Roaring ‘20s

COTTONWOOD — The Old Town Drink and Draw, a free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at its new home at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood.

The event was first launched in 2015 and serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers.

Visit Old Town Drink and Draw’s Facebook page or via Instagram with the hashtags #OTDD and #oldtowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created. The drink and draw is typically held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month.

THAT Brewery is located at 300 East Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food to THAT Brewery.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Jan. 9

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Community Library’s next Music in the Stacks program is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the library’s Terracotta Room.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who regularly entertain in Northern Arizona. There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

January’s concert features Ray Sealing, Gary Simpkins, Eric Douglas, Laura Joy, and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month, same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Jan. 17

Big-band echoes

Five of the No. 1 songs America was singing in 1943 will be featured at the Big Band Echoes program presented at the Cottonwood Public Library, Friday Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured among the five No. 1 hits are the bands of Harry James, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and The Song Spinners.

Hosted by former radio personality Jim Ahlstrom, Big Band Echoes features music from the Big Band era including vocalists as well as the bands, combos and vocal groups of that time.

The featured Band of the Month will be Ray Conniff’’s orchestra and chorus. Among vocalists to be heard will include Brook Benton, Jeri Southern, Fats Waller, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Kitty Kallen, Eddie Fisher, Eddy Howard, Red Foley, Perry Como and Johnny Ray.

A special ”Swingtime” segment will feature six popular tunes from the 40s that have been recreated in stereo from the original monaural versions by arrangers Glen Gray and Billy May. Big Band Echoes is hosted at the Cottonwood Public Library every third Friday of the month.

The library is located at 100 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-634-7559 with questions.

Jan. 23

Sedona Humane volunteer orientation

Just two or three hours per week is all it takes to make a difference in the life of a shelter animal.

Join the Sedona Humane Society for orientation and start volunteering. Check out this webpage for more information at humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Orientation is Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, 2115 Shelby Drive, West Sedona. For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 23-25

Sedona Humane adoption event

“Change a Pet’s Life Day” is when The Humane Society of Sedona will have many animals at the shelter on Shelby Drive and cats at the Sedona PetSmart Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 23-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Pets from the Humane Society of Sedona receive medical and behavior screening, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and socializing. There are numerous after-adoption benefits.

All adoption fees are only $20.20 for pets six month as and older. All adoption fees for active military and veterans will be waived during this event.

The cat adoption center is inside the Sedona PetSmart. For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Feb. 1

Aid Station help sought for RunSedona event

SEDONA — The RunSedona event, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, needs an organization to operate an aid station. A minimum of 10 volunteers are needed to assist with the station.

The organization’s group sets up the aid station and provides encouragement and supplies to the runners. For information, call Donna Retegan at 928-254-1049.

Through March 6

VVREO hosting ‘Shark Tank’-type event

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.