Chronic absenteeism decreases at Cottonwood-Oak Creek Schools

COTTONWOOD — Whether excused or unexcused, a student who misses at least 10 percent of a school’s days is considered chronically absent.

In a 180-day school year, that’s 18 days — about two for each month that school is in session.

In the 2015-16 school year, 499 Cottonwood-Oak Creek students (24 percent) were chronically absent. For the 2018-19 school year, only 377 of the district’s students (17 percent) were chronically absent.

Tuesday, Superintendent Steve King will update the district governing board on Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s progress toward curbing chronic absenteeism.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at the District Office, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

According to King, there are several reasons why he believes the district’s students are attending school more regularly.

King cited the district’s after school programs, as well as the district’s conversion to all K-8 schools as reasons that students are “more connected to their schools.”

“So many things are going on at the same time,” King said. “It’s hard to attribute the improvement to any one thing.”

Also Tuesday, Janice Rollins will be sworn in to replace JoAnne Cook on the district governing board.

Rollins served on the C-OC School Board for 12 years before she chose to not run for reelection in 2018. Rollins chose to not run again for her seat because her husband Ernest had Parkinson’s. In June 2019, Ernest Rollins died.

Rollins was appointed to the C-OC School Board by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter. Her appointment is until Dec. 31.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session. The board’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. A copy of both agendas can be found at cocsd.us.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.