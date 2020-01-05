OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Jan. 06
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Chronic absenteeism decreases at Cottonwood-Oak Creek Schools

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Superintendent Steve King will talk to the district governing board about the district’s chronic absenteeism. VVN/Bill Helm

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Superintendent Steve King will talk to the district governing board about the district’s chronic absenteeism. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 5, 2020 9:06 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Whether excused or unexcused, a student who misses at least 10 percent of a school’s days is considered chronically absent.

In a 180-day school year, that’s 18 days — about two for each month that school is in session.

In the 2015-16 school year, 499 Cottonwood-Oak Creek students (24 percent) were chronically absent. For the 2018-19 school year, only 377 of the district’s students (17 percent) were chronically absent.

Tuesday, Superintendent Steve King will update the district governing board on Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s progress toward curbing chronic absenteeism.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at the District Office, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

According to King, there are several reasons why he believes the district’s students are attending school more regularly.

King cited the district’s after school programs, as well as the district’s conversion to all K-8 schools as reasons that students are “more connected to their schools.”

“So many things are going on at the same time,” King said. “It’s hard to attribute the improvement to any one thing.”

Also Tuesday, Janice Rollins will be sworn in to replace JoAnne Cook on the district governing board.

Rollins served on the C-OC School Board for 12 years before she chose to not run for reelection in 2018. Rollins chose to not run again for her seat because her husband Ernest had Parkinson’s. In June 2019, Ernest Rollins died.

Rollins was appointed to the C-OC School Board by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter. Her appointment is until Dec. 31.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session. The board’s regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. A copy of both agendas can be found at cocsd.us.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Janice Rollins rejoins Cottonwood-Oak Creek board
Special Education funding big challenge for schools
King gets overwhelming support from teachers on co-principal plan
King signs three-year extension as C-OC school superintendent
Friday interviews for Cottonwood-Oak Creek board

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News