Community events and announcements.

Here are some announcements about events and other things that affect Verde Valley residents the week of Jan. 6, 2020:

Jan. 8

Fall prevention training at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE — Join Arizona Care Hospice at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the Founders Room of the Camp Verde Community Library for a free class for seniors on fall prevention.



Learn how to improve core muscle strength for better balance and reduce falls. Strength programs and balance greatly help reduce falls in the elderly.

Discuss the stages of a fall and major causes and what works best in prevention. Also learn about advanced directives.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Jan. 9 and Jan. 23

Drinking and Drawing in the Roaring ‘20s

COTTONWOOD — The Old Town Drink and Draw, a free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal" Quisumbing, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at its new home at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood.

The event was first launched in 2015 and serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers.

Visit Old Town Drink and Draw's Facebook page or via Instagram with the hashtags #OTDD and #oldtowndrinkanddraw to see what's created. The drink and draw is typically held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month.

THAT Brewery is located at 300 East Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food to THAT Brewery.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Jan. 9

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Community Library’s next Music in the Stacks program is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the library’s Terracotta Room.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who regularly entertain in Northern Arizona. There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

January’s concert features Ray Sealing, Gary Simpkins, Eric Douglas, Laura Joy, and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month, same time and location.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Jan. 10-18

All about Jesus with Lee Venden

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, 51 W. Mingus Ave., hosts guest speaker, Lee Venden. Venden will present “All About Jesus,” a series of meetings about knowing Jesus Christ as your personal friend and savior.

Meetings are Jan. 10 through Jan. 18 from 6:30 p.m. each night except Saturdays, when meetings will be at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visit cottonwoodaz.adventistchurch.org for more information.

Beginning Jan. 10

Camp Verde Friday trips

CAMP VERDE — Join Camp Verde Parks & Recreation on its next Friday trips. Travel in style in the town’s comfortable shuttle to exciting and interesting locations.

This quarter we see two different western art museums, a natural history museum, an Arabian horse show, the Phoenix Zoo and an olive mill.

First trip is Jan. 10 to the amazing Eddie Basha Collection, the largest privately owned Western and Native American art collection in the world. Register now, only $18 per person.

January 24 travel to see Western Spirit: Scottsdale Museum of the West. Adults are $30, seniors $28. Join us at the Arizona Museum of Natural History and the Mesa Contemporary Art Museum in Mesa on Feb. 7. Adults cost $27 each, seniors $25 each.

Visit the Scottsdale Arabian horse show on Feb. 21, Phoenix Zoo on March 6, and then the Queen Creek Olive Mill on March 20.

The shuttle bus holds 14 people in comfort, with easy walk in entry and individual seats. The bus leaves the Community Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted. These trips fill fast, so go on-line to register.

Pre-registration is required and can be done at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Online registration is also available, as well for all these trips at campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player, or click the blue Book Now button on our Facebook page: Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

For more information call Parks & Rec at 928-554-0820 extension 3, and be sure to like us on Facebook.

Jan. 11

Fibromyalgia, arthritis, chronic pain support group

COTTONWOOD — The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain support group’s January 2020 Meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Jan. 11 in Conference Room B at the Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood.



Lyn Dilbech, a Master of Ti Chi and Chi Gong, will lead this month’s presentation and demonstration.

The group welcomes its members, as well as newly diagnosed and current chronic pain warriors, caregivers, friends, family members and other members of the public to attend.



For more information, contact Barbara Baty at 928-649-0248.

Jan. 16

Stress, anxiety, depression in children

CLARKDALE — MATFORCE is sponsoring a lunch-and-learn to educate on stress, anxiety and depression in children and how caregivers and professionals can unpack the symptoms, root causes and strategies to build resilience.



This presentation is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 and will be teleconferenced to Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus in Building I, Room 118. Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus is at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Shana Malone, director of compass evaluation and research, will be the workshop presenter. Malone has a diverse background as a therapist and researcher. She will discuss the biology and behaviors associated with stress in children and a framework for understanding common root causes.



Malone will also address practical coping strategies as well as resources for building resilience in families, schools and the community.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.

Jan. 17

Big-band echoes

Five of the number one songs America was singing in 1943 will be featured at the Big Band Echoes program presented at the Cottonwood Public Library, Friday Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured among the five No. 1 hits are the bands of Harry James, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and The Song Spinners.

Hosted by former radio personality Jim Ahlstrom, Big Band Echoes features music from the Big Band era including vocalists as well as the bands, combos and vocal groups of that time.

The featured Band of the Month will be Ray Conniff'’s orchestra and chorus. Among vocalists to be heard will include Brook Benton, Jeri Southern, Fats Waller, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Kitty Kallen, Eddie Fisher, Eddy Howard, Red Foley, Perry Como and Johnny Ray.

A special “Swingtime" segment will feature six popular tunes from the ‘40s that have been recreated in stereo from the original monaural versions by arrangers Glen Gray and Billy May. Big Band Echoes is hosted at the Cottonwood Public Library every third Friday of the month.

The library is located at 100 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-634-7559 with questions.

Jan. 22

A bird’s-eye view of the Verde Valley

SEDONA — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Sedona Public Library, professional photographer, naturalist and pilot Ted Grussing of Sedona will show his aerial photographs of the Verde Valley, as well as photographs of some of the birds that live here.

Grussing will show an angle of the world we don’t often see, and tell stories that go with them.

The Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road.

Visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nazaudubon@northernarizonaaudubon.org for more information.

Jan. 23

Sedona Humane volunteer orientation

Just two or three hours per week is all it takes to make a difference in the life of a shelter animal.

Join the Sedona Humane Society for orientation and start volunteering. Check out this webpage for more information at humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Orientation is Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, 2115 Shelby Drive, West Sedona. For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 23-25

Sedona Humane adoption event

“Change a Pet’s Life Day” is when The Humane Society of Sedona will have many animals at the shelter on Shelby Drive and cats at the Sedona PetSmart Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 23-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Pets from the Humane Society of Sedona receive medical and behavior screening, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and socializing. There are numerous after-adoption benefits.

All adoption fees are only $20.20 for pets six month as and older. All adoption fees for active military and veterans will be waived during this event.

The cat adoption center is inside the Sedona PetSmart.

For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 25

Shari Rowe in Concert

CAMP VERDE — Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Shari Rowe brings her love of faith, family and the great outdoors to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

Fusing classic country and bluegrass, Rowe manages to meet the standard of commercial country without losing her Arizonan roots.

Phillip England Center is one mile south of Cliff Castle Casino at the Middle Verde exit off I-17.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit pecpaf.com.

Feb. 1

Aid Station help sought for RunSedona event

SEDONA — The RunSedona event, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, needs an organization to operate an aid station. A minimum of 10 volunteers are needed to assist with the station.

The organization’s group sets up the aid station and provides encouragement and supplies to the runners. For information, call Donna Retegan at 928-254-1049.

Through March 6

VVREO hosting ‘Shark Tank’-type event

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong for New Year in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Ongoing

Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.