Mon, Jan. 06
Marshal Community Committee to meet Tuesday

By Bill Helm
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 8:47 a.m.

CAMP VERDE –- Camp Verde’s Marshal’s Community Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the CVMO training room.

Camp Verde’s Marshal’s Office is at 646 S. 1st St.

MatForce representatives will visit the marshal’s office to explain what MatForce is doing to fight drugs with children.

At the committee’s Dec. 17 meeting, Marshal Corey Rowley explained that with the retirement last year of Dispatch Supervisor Mary Newton, each shift will now have a lead dispatcher.

Now short two people, dispatchers are currently working 12-hour shifts, according to minutes from the committee’s Dec. 17 meeting.

The Marshal’s Community Committee meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

