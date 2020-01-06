Spring Creek rezoning case delayed until March
The agenda for the regular Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Jan. 15 has changed.
The request for the Spring Creek Ranch zoning map change from RCU-2A (Residential; Rural) to PAD (Planned Area Development) requested by SCR Manager, LLC for the properties located off of Spring Creek Ranch Road in the Community of Cornville, will not be heard Jan. 15.
Yavapai County Development Services, in consultation with the applicant, has found the need to postpone this hearing for the applicant to continue working with the communities as directed by the Planning Commission. The hearing has been moved to regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting in Cottonwood, on March 18.
For more information, please contact Yavapai County Development Services at (928) 639-8151.
