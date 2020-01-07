$500 reward offered in Old Town Assn. embezzlement

The Cottonwood Police Department continues its search for Traci Ann Koelzer on fraud charges stemming from the theft of more than $100,000 from the Old Town Association and Iron Horse Inn.

According to Yavapai Silent Witness, in the latter part of April 2018, Cottonwood detectives learned that Koelzer, 51, was the treasurer for the Old Town Association and allegedly defrauded the organization and Iron Horse Inn of more than $100,000.

Koelzer is wanted on two warrants. The first is for fraud schemes and theft with nationwide extradition and a $50,000 bond.



The second is for a probation violation stemming from an Extreme DUI with nationwide extradition and an $850 bond.



Koelzer is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 117 pounds with brown (sometimes blond) hair and blue eyes.



If you have information that leads to the arrest of Koelzer, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To qualify for a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.