Alleged kidnapper, car thief has bail set at $35,000

CAMP VERDE — A man accused of kidnapping, endangerment, stealing a vehicle and eight other counts remains in the Camp Verde Detention Center, where he’s been since he was taken into custody Dec. 19.

At an arraignment hearing last week, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Chris Kottke set the 23-year-old Dylon Horne’s bail at $35,000, cash only.

Horne is due in court again Feb. 3 for a case management conference. He had at least two other active criminal cases in Superior Court before his most recent arrest

Acting on an anonymous tip, Yavapai County’s Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives arrested Horne Dec. 19.

He was a passenger in a vehicle in the Sunset Point Rest Area off Interstate 17 when he was taken into custody without incident, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release

Horne is suspected of kidnapping two children as he unlawfully took a vehicle.

He was also charged with unlawful use of a means of transportation, third-degree burglary, theft of a credit card, two counts of kidnapping, criminal damage, theft, two counts of endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

YCSO said on the evening of Dec. 13, Horne reportedly took a vehicle from a home in the 4300 block of E. Shade Road in Rimrock — a vehicle that had a 3-year-old child and 4-month-old baby inside.

According to the victim, Horne was intoxicated.

The victim and a friend attempted to follow Horne in a separate vehicle and contacted Horne at a mini-mart in the McGuireville area, according to YCSO.

The victim yelled to Horne that the kids were in the car and he needed to stop. Horne drove off again at a high rate of speed and the victim was unable to follow.

While fleeing in the area of Bice Road, Horne struck another vehicle. Horne then fled the scene of the collision in the vehicle.

Another victim called YCSO dispatch reporting a vehicle matching the victim’s description had just collided with a pickup truck on Bice Road.

Horne abandoned the vehicle on Kimberly’s Way, leaving the children alone in the car in cold weather. While abandoning the vehicle,

Horne took the victim’s cell phone and credit card. Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle and the children were located.

The children were returned to their mother unharmed.

Horne’s arrest six days later came in the process of serving a YCSO warrant, as well as two warrants out of Colorado: one for trespassing, the news release stated.

Horne’s Arizona criminal records show sealed juvenile history, as well as an arrest for an April 2014 incident that led to 11 initial counts, including six counts of theft of transport that occurred when he was 18 years old.

He was convicted on two of those counts, as well as one count of criminal damage.