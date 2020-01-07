OFFERS
Be a voice for young children in the Verde Valley, volunteer today

First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood health and development agency, is seeking about 150 volunteers for the opportunity to collaborate with other dedicated community members in local communities across Arizona. To volunteer, visit firstthingsfirst.org/serve-az-community. (First Things First)

Originally Published: January 7, 2020 11:23 a.m.

Serve your Arizona community by First Things First

If you are passionate about children’s issues and want to impact the early childhood programs available to young kids in our community, First Things First (FTF) needs you.

FTF is Arizona’s early childhood health and development agency and seeks about 150 volunteers for the opportunity to collaborate with other dedicated community members in local communities across Arizona.

This year, FTF has made the application process simple with an easy online application at this link.

Volunteering on a regional council is a unique, high-level leadership opportunity to make a positive impact on children and families in our community. Regional council members help define priorities for the local services and supports for young children and their families. By collaborating with other dedicated community members, they provide opportunities for young children to get a strong start in life.

Foundation for Success

Research has shown a child’s early experiences lay the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond. FTF partners with parents and communities to give children birth to age 5 the tools they need to arrive at kindergarten prepared to succeed. Regional councils made up of community volunteers inform decisions about how First Things First can help strengthen families, expand early learning opportunities and increase access to preventive health services in their area.

FTF is accepting applications in the Yavapai Region from various backgrounds for seats that are open either due to vacancy or terms about to expire. Regional council members must live or work in this region.

The six regional council seats open in this region are:

-Member of the faith community

-Health services provider

-Public school administrator

-Member of the business community

-Early childhood educator

-At-large representative

If you or someone you know can commit to about 10 hours per month to make a difference in the lives of young children in our community, please visit FirstThingsFirst.org/serve. There, you can learn about the volunteer positions available in our area, read a detailed description of the position, and fill out an application.

The job of getting kids ready for school starts the day they are born. Please consider lending your expertise, insight and community spirit to help ensure that all Arizona children are ready to succeed in kindergarten and beyond!

ABOUT FTF: First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early learning, family support and children preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org. Information provided by First Things First.

News