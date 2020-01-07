Bruce George seeks reappointment to Camp Verde Planning & Zoning Commission
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 10:02 a.m.
CAMP VERDE — Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider reappointing Bruce George to the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
A 20-year resident of Camp Verde, George’s appointment would expire in January 2023. He joined the commission in June 2017 and previously served on the town’s council.
The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission is a seven-member, whose members serve three-year staggered terms.
