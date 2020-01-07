Obituary: Jacquelyn Christian, 1932-2019

Jacquelyn (Jackie) Christian of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away December 26, 2019. She was born July 5, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia to Joseph Christian and Aleece Walker Christian.

Jackie was an avid dog lover.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Denise Ford of Cottonwood; granddaughters, Kara Stewart of Peoria, Arizona and Jill Wood of Camp Verde, Arizona; great-grandsons Jesse Morris of Flagstaff, Arizona and Dominic Peterson of Jerome, Arizona; brother, Warren Christian of North Chesterfield, Virginia and her loving dog Kaylee.

