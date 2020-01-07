Obituary: Phyllis W. Alberts Hazekamp

Phyllis W. Alberts Hazekamp, 93, was called to Heaven on December 31, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Gracious Granny’s in Cottonwood, Arizona.



She was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived in the Windy City until completing her BA from DePaul University. She then left Illinois and earned her MS in Library Science from Louisiana State University. From there she headed to California where she worked as a librarian at Lockheed, Santa Clara University, Carmelite Seminary and Palmer Chiropractic College.

She moved to the Verde Valley and finished her career as Head Librarian at Camp Verde Community Library from 1990 through 1998.



Phyllis was an avid reader throughout her entire life. She loved reading non-fiction but enjoyed a good mystery along the way, especially Tony Hillerman. She also was a lover of the arts and enjoyed writing, painting and giving talks to groups.



She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mary Demski Alberts and her dear uncle, Joe Demski.



Memorial services will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in memory of Phyllis to The Olive Branch, 4430 E. Aztec Rd., Rimrock, AZ 86335



