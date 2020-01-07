OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 07
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Second chance for Spring Creek Ranch
Borowsky gets two months to work out development plan

Spring Creek Ranch developers Eric and Lisa Borowsky. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Spring Creek Ranch developers Eric and Lisa Borowsky. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: January 7, 2020 10:11 a.m.

CORNVILLE — A hearing on a proposed area development submitted to the Yavapai County Planning Department, which has drawn the ire of hundreds of Verde Valley residents, has been pushed back by two months, at the developer’s request, Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said Friday.

Eric Borowsky has requested his Spring Creek Ranch plan and re-zoning request, which was to be presented to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 15 meeting, has been pushed back to March 18.

The County Planning & Zoning Commission, in a 5-4 vote Dec. 19, recommended the County Supervisors deny approval of the planned area development.

Garrison and District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman have both said publicly they would vote to deny the Spring Creek Ranch PAD re-zoning request, with the current plan.

Social media traffic and letters to the Verde Independent were nearly all in opposition to the 282-mixed use plan. Density and environmental concerns were voiced by both more than 25 people who spoke at the Dec. 19 meeting and by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Borowsky would have to hold a new public input meeting and go before the County Planning & Zoning again if significant changes are made to the request and plan.

Members of the Cornville Community Association and other residents amassed 245 letters of opposition to the project, with only 15 in favor. The plan includes more than 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted living facility on property off of State Route 89A, near Page Springs Road.

Borowsky developed the Arizona Snowbowl with reclaimed water in Flagstaff, selling that facility after 28 years of ownership.

A more commercial-center submitted proposal for acreage near Spring Creek Ranch, called Villa Bellagio, heightened area concerns about sudden mass development.

That project has not gone to a community meeting yet, which is required prior to a County Planning and Zoning hearing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Spring Creek rezoning case delayed until March
Meetings slated for development projects
Spring Creek Ranch project on Thursday’s county P&Z agenda
Yavapai County 2019: Dealing with rapid growth
Majority of County Planning and Zoning commissioners recommend denial of Spring Creek Ranch

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News