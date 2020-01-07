Second chance for Spring Creek Ranch

CORNVILLE — A hearing on a proposed area development submitted to the Yavapai County Planning Department, which has drawn the ire of hundreds of Verde Valley residents, has been pushed back by two months, at the developer’s request, Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said Friday.

Eric Borowsky has requested his Spring Creek Ranch plan and re-zoning request, which was to be presented to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 15 meeting, has been pushed back to March 18.

The County Planning & Zoning Commission, in a 5-4 vote Dec. 19, recommended the County Supervisors deny approval of the planned area development.

Garrison and District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman have both said publicly they would vote to deny the Spring Creek Ranch PAD re-zoning request, with the current plan.

Social media traffic and letters to the Verde Independent were nearly all in opposition to the 282-mixed use plan. Density and environmental concerns were voiced by both more than 25 people who spoke at the Dec. 19 meeting and by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Borowsky would have to hold a new public input meeting and go before the County Planning & Zoning again if significant changes are made to the request and plan.

Members of the Cornville Community Association and other residents amassed 245 letters of opposition to the project, with only 15 in favor. The plan includes more than 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted living facility on property off of State Route 89A, near Page Springs Road.

Borowsky developed the Arizona Snowbowl with reclaimed water in Flagstaff, selling that facility after 28 years of ownership.

A more commercial-center submitted proposal for acreage near Spring Creek Ranch, called Villa Bellagio, heightened area concerns about sudden mass development.

That project has not gone to a community meeting yet, which is required prior to a County Planning and Zoning hearing.