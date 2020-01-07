Suspect allegedly stole running, unattended van from VOC store
YCSO: Man also charged with earlier unrelated arson
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — A man was jailed Monday morning after admitting to attempting to steal a van — and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office personnel also booked the man for arson.
MacKenzie Boswell, 31, of the Village of Oak Creek was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on Monday on charges that include vehicle theft, property theft, vandalism, trespassing, and unlawful burning. He remained in custody late Tuesday on a $5,250 bond.
Monday, at about 6:45 a.m., according to a YCSO report, an employee at the Circle K, 6000 block of State Route 179, in the Village of Oak Creek, called the sheriff’s office to report his 2004 maroon minvan had been stolen.
The victim acknowledged he had left the van running unattended to warm up while he was concluding his shift. After about 15 minutes, the employee went outside and the van was gone.
Deputies patrolled the area, and after not immediately finding the van, reviewed security video, which showed the van headed north on Highway 179 from the store. Just before a.m., a deputy spotted the stolen van being driven through the parking lot of the Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in the 600 block of Highway 179.
Assisted by Sedona Police officer, the deputy stopped the van and detained the driver, Boswell. During a search of Boswell, the deputy found almost $300 in the suspect’s pocket, which was later determined stolen from the van and belonging to the victim.
Boswell eventually admitted he stole the van, the report states. The deputy noted that in conversing with Boswell, he smelled like smoke.
Also at about 8 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Vista Mesa Drive in the Village of Oak Creek, regarding several small fires visible near a vacant home. Personnel from the Sedona Fire District were on scene, had the fires under control and were investigating.
Prior to the arrival of the fire personnel, neighbors worked to extinguish several fires. Deputies saw multiple areas of grass, weeds and bushes that had been burned in and around a large pond.
The vegetation was mostly dead and dry. It was determined the fires had been intentionally set — likely with a propane torch that was later found in the pond.
Deputies canvassed the area for witnesses and found a neighbor who had contact with a man named Boswell the previous evening. Boswell had come to his door asking for food and told the neighbor he was just out of rehab and staying in a barn next door. This barn is on the property where the fires occurred.
When arrested, Boswell also possessed a cigarette lighter, matches, a label from a fireworks package, and gloves. It was learned that the gloves were stolen from a neighbor on Vista Mesa Drive, a flashlight was recovered from the stolen van.
The propane torch had also been stolen from a neighbor. At that point, Boswell refused to answer further question regarding the arson.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- ‘Catch 22’ program seeks public’s help in locating Sasha Rachel Smith
- New overtime rule could affect up to 20,000 Arizona workers in 2020
- Sheriff’s Office needs help locating assault suspect
- Baby giraffes find new home at Out of Africa
- New Year’s Eve vehicle pursuit leads to DUI arrest
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: