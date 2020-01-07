Town hall report urges reforms of Yavapai County planning process

BEAVER CREEK — “Verde Valley Land Use Planning and Decision-Making” is the title of a report generated following a November think-tank focused on development issues in the Verde Valley.

The meeting’s presenters, according to the report, included Donna Michaels, Ph.D., a Verde Valley Land Planning Institute board member and an announced candidate to oppose incumbent District 3 Yavapai County Commissioner Randy Garrison in next year’s election.

“This meeting was not just about five years from now, but what we want the Valley to look like, two or three generations down the road,” Michaels said. “This was to articulate priorities.”

Other presenters included retired Judge Patricia K. Norris, who is the board chair for the Arizona Town Hall; Jane Russell-Winiecki of the Yavapai-Apache Nation; Linda Buchanan of Verde Confluence Consulting; architect/planner Stephen Thompson and Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty.

Michaels said Arizona Town Hall complied and produced the report on the meeting, though the report doesn’t bear their name, nor the name of any report author.

The town hall meeting was sponsored by Michaels herself, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau, the Sedona Village Partnership, the Verde Valley Land Planning Institute, Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Yavapai Apache Nation, Don Nelms’ Farmers Insurance Agency, John Black and Paul Cooley, OnRamp Communications and the Beaver Creek School District.

“Many stakeholders play an important role in land use planning and decision-making in the Verde Valley,” the report reads. “Those stakeholders include Verde Valley residents from all generations and backgrounds in both incorporated areas and unincorporated areas; landowners; governmental bodies and individual elected officials; businesses (developers, farmers/ranchers and others); visitors to the region; and other interested parties.”

The report is very didactic, telling citizens what must be done in order for development to happen in a way most residents desire.

“As a region, we should consider ways to more effectively disseminate information about land use planning processes and decisions, including through several different media,” the report states. “That information must be neutral and unbiased.”

The report criticizes Yavapai County officials for not listening to the concerns of citizens regarding development and planning.

“We need mechanisms to validate that citizen input has been ‘heard’ and considered in connection with decisions,” the report reads. “And governmental bodies should strive for consensus.”

The report does call for some policy changes.

“Notification to the community should not rest so heavily on the shoulders of developers,” the report states. “As decisions are made, it is especially important that those with the greatest proximity and impact from the use be informed, represented, and have their voices truly heard.”

Among the more direct recommendations are reviewing and updating land use plans. The report calls upon Yavapai County leaders to take action as well.

“The county should increase funding and staffing levels to support these planning efforts, including providing resources to support planning efforts at the local and regional level within the Verde Valley,” the report says. “Relatively smaller projects that are clearly consistent with applicable plans should be approved quickly. Larger-impact projects that are not clearly consistent with applicable plans should require additional collaboration and stakeholder input before decisions are made.”

Marshall Whitmire, an organizational and management consultant who lives in Camp Verde, said he attended the meeting as an “interested citizen.” He said there could be other, smaller community meetings structured in the same way — especially as communities update plans to provide as input for the next Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan, to be updated in 2021.

“It shows the need for community plans to be updated, and for areas to be devoted to education or commercial uses to be balanced, and put in place from the get-go,” Whitmire said.

Much of the acreage in the Verde Valley — and other parts of Yavapai County — was designated as RCU-2A more than 40 years ago. However, this “holding zoning” was never meant to be a construction designation, as it calls for two-acre minimum lot sizes; it was presumed developers would come to the County Planning Department with some type of resdiential or commercial plan and a request for re-zoning for each parcel.

Jane Russell Winiecki, who was at the Nov. 9 meeting, said follow-through is important. “A couple of years ago, we had a similar meeting, but we didn’t continue and have the smaller meetings in the months afterward,” said Winiecki, who lives on unincorporated county land between Camp Verde and the Village of Oak Creek. “But if we’re going to get anywhere, the smaller plans need to be produced. This was a great discussion, but it was just good talk. We need action, and compromise.”

Michaels said there is no reason developers and longtime residents need be adversaries at every turn.

“The group that put in the CVS pharmacy in Sedona gives us a good example of how good communication can really reduce some of that friction,” Michaels said. “There should be nothing wrong with developers and citizens meeting ahead of time. Citizens won’t be able to dictate everything, but can control the trajectory of development.”