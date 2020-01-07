Yavapai County preps for 2020 legislative session

COTTONWOOD — A number of priorities both common and unique to Arizona’s 15 counties will be the focus when the Arizona Legislature begins work Jan. 13.

Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison, who was the chair of the board for 2019, will be Yavapai’s representative on the Legislative Policy Committee for the County Supervisors Association of Arizona in 2020.

“Being the board chair this year was quite a challenge, especially since most of the administrative staff and department directors are on the other side of (Mingus) Mountain,” Garrison said. “It required us to spend a lot of our time traveling over the hill to Prescott. I’m really looking forward to getting some of that time back as we start this year.”

Garrison said he and others from Yavapai County will be as invested in the legislative process as any county officials in the state — especially since Yavapai’s priorities ended up being mostly what the CSAA will push for as the session gets started in Phoenix this month.

“Since our county pushed for so many of the proposals that will be put before the legislature this year it should be pretty exciting,” Garrison said. “Every policy that the association is working on this year will be beneficial to our citizens, but those Yavapai County put forward will be impactful to our communities — especially those in District 3. It’s going to be a busy spring.”

According to CSAA’s website, countysupervisors.org, the Legislative Policy Committee implements the legislative program adopted by the CSAA Board of Directors. The legislative committee can adopt a position on behalf of CSA regarding any issue before the state legislature or Congress that is not addressed in the board’s legislative program.

During the regular session, meetings are scheduled at least once per month, although the LPC meets frequently when evolving issues demand rapid response or sustained attention. The 2019 Yavapai representative on the legislative committee was Jack Smith, who resigned his District 5 Supervisor position in June to take a presidential appointment with the USDA.

As a member of the LPC, Garrison will be help review legislation and make recommendations to the board, direct lobbying of state and federal leaders, voice CSAA opinions publicly at appropriate events or functions and through editorials and columns, testifying before committees and serve as a catalyst to involve board colleagues in CSAA legislative activities.

One proposal to be endorsed this year will involve short-term rental legislation. The passage of SB 1350, during the 2016 legislative session, prevents local municipalities from creating or imposing rules specific to short-term rentals.

That measure, while intended to clear up confusion about what cities and counties can regulate in that area, created a more wide-open market in which out-of-state investors bought up a large percentage of housing in Sedona, families moved into cheaper housing in order to rent out all or parts of their homes for extra income, and some Verde Valley residents modified their homes in strange ways to create rentable indoor space that might or might not meet criteria from initial building permits.

Garrison said CSAA will be supporting a proposal that, in part, would define what a short-term rental is and isn’t. Providing definitions that allow local governments to treat properties that are full-time rental sites and their owners more like hotels.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we have to try and get in front of it,” Garrison said. “It’s a worldwide problem. We’re heavily affected by the way the governor views things.”

Needed, in the minds of many, are either additional or new provisions that allow municipalities to impose several possible rules that affect neighborhoods, or an entirely new law that provides more local control over how rental conduct and/or renting is done in Arizona.

Other topics the CSAA will focus on during the legislative session include:

• Reforms providing more oversight of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Governments everywhere are facing challenges in balancing the commitments to retired sheriff’s deputies and others who paid into the system for decades with the rising costs of those benefits. Garrison said gaining more oversight over these types of programs is a priority.

• Various legislation involving income caps for widows of veterans. Moving from $29,000 to about $33,000 would account for cost-of-living increases.

• Reforms needed to Arizona’s Title 36 emergency petition provisions. The CSAA advocates for removing the “not restorable” designation applied to some criminals, who suffer from incurable mental disorders, who would allow those deemed not competent to qualify for tailored interactive programs.

• The ability of municipalities to implement their own “bed taxes.”