Community events and announcements

Here are some announcements about events and other things that affect Verde Valley residents the week of Jan. 8, 2020:

Jan. 9 and Jan. 23

Drinking and Drawing in the Roaring ‘20s

COTTONWOOD — The Old Town Drink and Draw, a free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal" Quisumbing, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at its new home at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood.

The event was first launched in 2015 and serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers.

Visit Old Town Drink and Draw's Facebook page or via Instagram with the hashtags #OTDD and #oldtowndrinkanddraw to see what's created. The drink and draw is typically held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month.

THAT Brewery is located at 300 East Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food to THAT Brewery.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.

Through March 1

Girl Scot cookie selling entrepreneurs

From Jan. 20 through March 1, more than 10,000 girls in central and northern Arizona will be learning entrepreneurial skills while selling delicious cookies.

“It is critical to note that Girl Scout cookies are about far more than money and sweet treats,” says Tamara Woodbury, CEO of Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC). “The cookie program provides girls the skills they need to be fiscally savvy now, and to become successful, financially independent women.”

The qualities that lead to successful entrepreneurship, like curiosity, confidence, and innovation, are important for all types of academic and career success. There aren’t many organizations that help girls learn key entrepreneurial skills, like business ethics and decision-making. Girl Scouting does, with the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.

All proceeds from sales of cookies by Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council stay locally.

Jan. 9

Sedonans shred docs for free

SEDONA —Free shredding of documents, for Sedona residents, is taking place Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce’s administrative office. Sedona residents may shred up to five banker boxes at a time: just get in line, be prepared to stay with your items until they are shredded. Just get back in line if you have more items. Call 928-204-1123.

Jan. 9

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Community Library’s next Music in the Stacks program is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the library’s Terracotta Room.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who regularly entertain in Northern Arizona. There are 4-6 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

January’s concert features Ray Sealing, Gary Simpkins, Eric Douglas, Laura Joy, and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month, same time and location.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Jan. 10-18

All about Jesus with Lee Venden

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, 51 W. Mingus Ave., hosts guest speaker, Lee Venden. Venden will present “All About Jesus,” a series of meetings about knowing Jesus Christ as your personal friend and savior.

Meetings are Jan. 10 through Jan. 18 from 6:30 p.m. each night except Saturdays, when meetings will be at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visit cottonwoodaz.adventistchurch.org for more information.

Beginning Jan. 10

Camp Verde Friday trips

CAMP VERDE — Join Camp Verde Parks & Recreation on its next Friday trips. Travel in style in the town’s comfortable shuttle to exciting and interesting locations.

This quarter we see two different western art museums, a natural history museum, an Arabian horse show, the Phoenix Zoo and an olive mill.

First trip is Jan. 10 to the amazing Eddie Basha Collection, the largest privately owned Western and Native American art collection in the world. Register now, only $18 per person.

January 24 travel to see Western Spirit: Scottsdale Museum of the West. Adults are $30, seniors $28. Join us at the Arizona Museum of Natural History and the Mesa Contemporary Art Museum in Mesa on Feb. 7. Adults cost $27 each, seniors $25 each.

Visit the Scottsdale Arabian horse show on Feb. 21, Phoenix Zoo on March 6, and then the Queen Creek Olive Mill on March 20.

The shuttle bus holds 14 people in comfort, with easy walk in entry and individual seats. The bus leaves the Community Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted. These trips fill fast, so go on-line to register.

Pre-registration is required and can be done at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. Online registration is also available, as well for all these trips at campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player, or click the blue Book Now button on our Facebook page: Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

For more information call Parks & Rec at 928-554-0820 extension 3, and be sure to like us on Facebook.

Jan. 11

Fibromyalgia, arthritis, chronic pain support group

COTTONWOOD — The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain support group’s January 2020 Meeting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Jan. 11 in Conference Room B at the Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood.



Lyn Dilbech, a Master of Ti Chi and Chi Gong, will lead this month’s presentation and demonstration.

The group welcomes its members, as well as newly diagnosed and current chronic pain warriors, caregivers, friends, family members and other members of the public to attend.



For more information, contact Barbara Baty at 928-649-0248.

Jan. 14

Learn all the features of Gmail

SEDONA — “Everything You Want to Know about Gmail with Shor Solutions” happens Tuesday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, 45 Sunset Dr. RSVP soon; this class is limited to the first 10 people to sign up.

Join Chamber partner Ben Shor, organization specialist with Shor Solutions, and learn how to use Gmail effectively. Shor will show, visually, how to change the way this program is displayed on your computer, how to modify the look of your email text, how to set up signatures and a vacation notification, filtering and deleting spam and what stars are used for, along with explaining more advanced features.

Each class member will receive a six-page handout, which gives a detailed, step-by-step set of directions.

For additional attendees, please submit an additional registration. Register online through sedonachamber.org, searching for the keyword “Gmail” on the site and following the prompts.

Jan. 14

Moving toward sustainability

SEDONA — Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until noon you can attend a free City of Sedona small business series workshop on “Moving Toward Sustainability” at the Sedona Campus of Yavapai College.

In this workshop, you will hear from national experts and local businesses about their experience with sustainable business practices.

Hear about what successful local businesses are doing to stay sustainable, how it has helped their business and what they have learned.

Email seves@sedonaaz.gov for more information.

Jan. 16

Stress, anxiety, depression in children

CLARKDALE — MATFORCE is sponsoring a lunch-and-learn to educate on stress, anxiety and depression in children and how caregivers and professionals can unpack the symptoms, root causes and strategies to build resilience.



This presentation is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 and will be teleconferenced to Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus in Building I, Room 118. Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus is at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Shana Malone, director of compass evaluation and research, will be the workshop presenter. Malone has a diverse background as a therapist and researcher. She will discuss the biology and behaviors associated with stress in children and a framework for understanding common root causes.



Malone will also address practical coping strategies as well as resources for building resilience in families, schools and the community.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.

Jan. 16

Beat stress, conquer anxiety

COTTONWOOD — Beat stress and conquer anxiety. Learn how to stop worrying and start living, Thursday, Jan. 16 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, 150 S. 6th St.

Join us for a light-hearted and informative talk on how to use simple techniques that put an end to painful conditions we all meet daily. Become totally free of unpleasantness and start enjoying yourself.

Only $5 at the door, includes Vernon Howard’s anxiety booklet and Murray Oxman’s handbook, Beat Stress. Each is packed with practical guides for handling undesirable situations in your life.

Jan. 17

Big-band echoes

Five of the number one songs America was singing in 1943 will be featured at the Big Band Echoes program presented at the Cottonwood Public Library, Friday Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured among the five No. 1 hits are the bands of Harry James, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and The Song Spinners.

Hosted by former radio personality Jim Ahlstrom, Big Band Echoes features music from the Big Band era including vocalists as well as the bands, combos and vocal groups of that time.

The featured Band of the Month will be Ray Conniff'’s orchestra and chorus. Among vocalists to be heard will include Brook Benton, Jeri Southern, Fats Waller, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Kitty Kallen, Eddie Fisher, Eddy Howard, Red Foley, Perry Como and Johnny Ray.

A special “Swingtime" segment will feature six popular tunes from the ‘40s that have been recreated in stereo from the original monaural versions by arrangers Glen Gray and Billy May. Big Band Echoes is hosted at the Cottonwood Public Library every third Friday of the month.

The library is located at 100 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-634-7559 with questions.

Jan. 18

Cottonwood Contra Dance

COTTONWOOD — Warm up your toes at the Cottonwood Contra Dance, Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Clemenceau gymnasium, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Easy Squeezy, a trio from Prescott led by Steve Elliot, will play the tunes while Kari Usher calls the dances. A half-hour lesson is at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing until 10 p.m.

You don’t need a partner or experience — all dances are taught and called. If you can walk, you can contra. Donation is $10 per dancer, $7 for students. All Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing. You can see examples on YouTube.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible. The dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

Jan. 20

MLK Day of Service

COTTONWOOD — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, taking place each year on the third Monday in January, happens on the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service – a "day on, not a day off." The MLK Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President's national call to service initiative.

Join your community in volunteering to improve the Verde River and its tributaries. The Friends of the Verde River will host three locations around the Verde Valley, with projects happening from 9 a.m. to noon.

Taking place each year on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service – a "day on, not a day off." The MLK Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President's national call to service initiative. It calls for Americans from all walks of life to work together to provide solutions to our most pressing national problems. The MLK Day of Service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, creates solutions to social problems, and moves us closer to Dr. King's vision of a "Beloved Community."

To learn more, visit verderiver.org or call 928-641-6013.

Jan. 22

A bird’s-eye view of the Verde Valley

SEDONA — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Sedona Public Library, professional photographer, naturalist and pilot Ted Grussing of Sedona will show his aerial photographs of the Verde Valley, as well as photographs of some of the birds that live here.

Grussing will show an angle of the world we don’t often see, and tell stories that go with them.

The Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road.

Visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nazaudubon@northernarizonaaudubon.org for more information.

Jan. 23

Sedona Humane volunteer orientation

Just two or three hours per week is all it takes to make a difference in the life of a shelter animal.

Join the Sedona Humane Society for orientation and start volunteering. Check out this webpage for more information at humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Orientation is Thursday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, 2115 Shelby Drive, West Sedona. For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928-282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 23-25

Sedona Humane adoption event

“Change a Pet’s Life Day” is when The Humane Society of Sedona will have many animals at the shelter on Shelby Drive and cats at the Sedona PetSmart Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 23-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All Pets from the Humane Society of Sedona receive medical and behavior screening, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and socializing. There are numerous after-adoption benefits.

All adoption fees are only $20.20 for pets six month as and older. All adoption fees for active military and veterans will be waived during this event.

The cat adoption center is inside the Sedona PetSmart.

For information, contact Sarah Porter at 928- 282-4679 or sporter@humanesocietyofsedona.org.

Jan. 25

Shari Rowe in Concert

CAMP VERDE — Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Shari Rowe brings her love of faith, family and the great outdoors to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

Fusing classic country and bluegrass, Rowe manages to meet the standard of commercial country without losing her Arizonan roots.

Phillip England Center is one mile south of Cliff Castle Casino at the Middle Verde exit off I-17.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit pecpaf.com.

Feb. 1

Aid Station help sought for RunSedona event

SEDONA — The RunSedona event, set for Saturday, Feb. 1, needs an organization to operate an aid station. A minimum of 10 volunteers are needed to assist with the station.

The organization’s group sets up the aid station and provides encouragement and supplies to the runners. For information, call Donna Retegan at 928-254-1049.

Feb. 11

Learn business tax basics

The Arizona Department of Revenue cordially invites you to attend a free business tax basics workshop

This workshop is an overview of transaction privilege tax (TPT) basics for businesses.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Town Council Chambers, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Topics include licensing and reporting, location-based reporting, tax rates, exemption certificates, exemptions and deduction codes, added tax versus tax factoring, and calculating and reporting tax.

Cost is free, but you need to bring your own electronic device.

Feb. 26

How gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice

SEDONA — Learn how gilded and red-shafted flickers respond to their own voice. Join us at the Sedona Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 as we hear Becky Lausch, a PhD student at Northern Arizona University, talk about her research on the differences in flicker species here in Arizona.

You’ll hear how the birds respond to voice playbacks in areas where the two woodpeckers should be completely separated and in areas of potential overlap.

You’ll learn a whole lot about flickers in this scientific talk. Sedona Public Library is at 3250 White Bear Road. Join us at 5:30 p.m. for social time, the program begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit northernarizonaaudubon.org or email nancearmstrong@gmail.com.

Feb. 28-March 1

Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show

CLARKDALE — The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale. On Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 1, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no charge for admission.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available. There will be a “Kids' Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel.

Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Through March 6

VVREO hosting ‘Shark Tank’-type event

CAMP VERDE — The Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization provides access to resources for regional business creation, attraction, retention and expansion.

Anyone who feels they have a breakthrough idea or an existing business with ideas on how to expand should contact the VVVREO to see what assistance they can obtain.

The Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch Competition includes four pre-workshops in February, and concludes March 5-6, 2020. Applicant participation cost is $35, but finalists are eligible to receive scholarships and prizes to assist in their business development.

During this unique “Shark Tank”-inspired pitch contest, each entrepreneur will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from multiple industry experts on how to start or accelerate a business or ideas while competing to win prizes and scholarships.

Applicants will need to explain their start up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why the product or service is better than what is already on the market.

Contestant pre-workshops, hosted by the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2020.

A public event, with a finalist presentation, is set for Friday, March 6. Kiersten Hathcock, winner of ABC’s Shark Tank, will be a keynote speaker, instructor, coach, and mentor during the three-day event.

Follow event updates on Facebook, join an email list or visit the website vvreo.com.

Ongoing

Tell your taxes where to go – literally

VERDE VALLEY — Want to tell your taxes where to go? You can, with a donation to the United Food Bank.

While helping families facing hunger, you can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of as much as $400 for individuals or as much as $800 if filing jointly.

Did you know that $400 can provide 80 backpacks of food to feed hungry kids on weekends? Or that $800 can help feed a family of four for nearly an entire year?

Help end hunger in your community by making a donation to the United Food Bank.

Visit give.unitedfoodbank.org for more information.

Ongoing

Toastmasters teaches public speaking with fun, creativity

Verde Valley residents don’t need to make a New Year resolution to improve their communication, leadership or speaking abilities in 2020. All they have to do is join Toastmasters and participate.

Meetings are held every Monday (except holidays) from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club does much more than help people overcome fear of speaking in front of others. It also supports success in corporate and business settings. It boosts confidence for people who simply want to tell a story, a joke, or give a toast.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club is known for the fun and creativity that characterize the meetings. In a friendly, non-judgmental environment, Toastmasters changes lives. Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for a while before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results.

For information, email the Club at cottonwood.az.toastmasters@gmail.com, or call Noah Blough at 626-376-7637.

Wednesdays

Qi-Gong for New Year in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is holding weekly Qi-Gong for Health classes Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at Town Hall Room 204, at 435 S. Main St.

Classes cover slow Qi-Gong energy movements and meditation to keep you centered and motivated. Participants will learn and experience a simple and effective system that can be done anywhere and anytime by anyone. No previous experience or special equipment is required, just wear comfortable clothing for moving.

Rick Blough and Nancy Rodman have taught these classes for several years throughout the Verde Valley as part of the Yavapai College OLLI program. These classes are now offered through Camp Verde Parks & Recreation.

Cost is $5 per person per session payable at each class by cash or check.

For more information, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-082 #3 or parks@campverde.az.gov.

Wednesdays

Learn to square dance

COTTONWOOD — Learn to square dance with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club. Square dancing is great exercise, and you can meet new friends.

Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club hold their beginning dance classes at American Heritage Academy, 2030 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Classes are from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 15. First Lesson is free for beginners, then $8 per person for 15 weeks. Plus dance/workshop following the beginner class.

Call Robert at 928-821-1400 for more information.

Second Monday of each month

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Denny’s restaurant in Camp Verde, 1630 State Route 260.

Join the group to discuss quilts and quilting, and to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held in even-numbered years during Fort Verde Days.

The next quilt show will be in October. The quilt group also shares quilt projects members are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group. All quilters are welcome.

Our next meeting is on Monday, Jan. 13.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month.

Ongoing

Verde Valley Voices sing songs that inspire

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Voices are starting again with songs that inspire, music that will raise your spirits and just make you happy.

The Verde Valley Voices is a non-audition choir. According to choir conductor Joy Simons, the only requirement is that you love to sing.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, off State Route 89A.



Registration is $45 and includes the use of a personal folder until and through the concert, opportunities to sing extra community concerts, and the joy of singing with others who just love the experience.

For more information visit verdevalleyvoices.org or call 623-518-8218.