TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Cottonwood Gas Station robbed by two armed men; $1,000 reward offered

According to Cottonwood PD Sergeant Monica Kuhlt, two men entered Speedway at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, and robbed the attendant of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled on foot behind the store and are still at large. Cottonwood PD courtesy photos

According to Cottonwood PD Sergeant Monica Kuhlt, two men entered Speedway at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, and robbed the attendant of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled on foot behind the store and are still at large.

Staff Report
Originally Published: January 8, 2020 12:13 p.m.

One of the robbers is described as being approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, wearing jeans, gray plaid jacket with a black hoodie covering most of his face. The second robber is between 5-10 and 6-feet, wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and green and white bandana over his face. Cottonwood PD courtesy photos.

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood police officers were called to an armed robbery at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at Speedway located in the 900 block of South Main Street.

According to a news release from Cottonwood PD Sergeant Monica Kuhlt, two men entered Speedway, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, and robbed the attendant of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects fled on foot behind the store and are still at large, said Kuhlt.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.

One of the robbers is described as being approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, wearing jeans, gray plaid jacket with a black hoodie covering most of his face.

The second robber is between 5-10 and 6-feet, wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and green and white bandana over his face.

Kuhlt said Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the armed robbery of Speedway.

“Someone knows who the suspects are,” said Kuhlt.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact Cottonwood Police Department at (928) 649-1397 or Silent Witness 800-932-3232.

