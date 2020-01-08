Nobody injured in Rimrock home fire
RIMROCK — At 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District stations 81 and 82 responded to a residential fire on East Outlaw Way in Rimrock.
Emergency crews arrived to a small residential structure “with smoke coming from a gable end on the roof line,” according to a news release from Copper Canyon Battalion Chief Eric Strauss.
The incident was quickly upgraded to a working fire, Strauss stated, which brought “mutual aid responses from Verde Valley Fire, Sedona Fire and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.”
Crews then deployed an offensive strategy, Strauss stated, by stretching hose lines into the structure. Once they entered the home, emergency crews found a small smoldering type fire in the attic space of the home.
Crews “quickly extinguished the fire and overhauled the remaining area,” Strauss stated.
The home suffered minimal damage, and its occupants evacuated the structure uninjured, Strauss stated. No emergency crews sustained injuries. The occupants were displaced from the home, Strauss stated.
According to the news release, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
