Reward further increased to $2,200 in quest for Pearsall

As a result of several more anonymous donations, the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Robert David Pearsall III is now $2,200.

This is an increase of $700 from the previous amount offered and $1,700 more than the original amount offered by Yavapai Silent Witness.

“This is just another example of a community made of individuals who care about the wellbeing and safety of their fellow citizens,” Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson said.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached a man who was sitting down.

Unprovoked, Pearsall struck the man about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face. Pearsall fled the scene.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions.

Pearsall is described as a white male, 42 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.

Pearsall is wanted on charges of attempted 1st-degree homicide as well as two counts of aggravated assault. As a result, he has two outstanding warrants. One with no bond and nationwide extradition and the other with a $100,000 bond and it is extraditable in Arizona only.