Reward further increased to $2,200 in quest for Pearsall
As a result of several more anonymous donations, the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Robert David Pearsall III is now $2,200.
This is an increase of $700 from the previous amount offered and $1,700 more than the original amount offered by Yavapai Silent Witness.
“This is just another example of a community made of individuals who care about the wellbeing and safety of their fellow citizens,” Yavapai Silent Witness Director Chris Wilson said.
To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached a man who was sitting down.
Unprovoked, Pearsall struck the man about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face. Pearsall fled the scene.
As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions.
Pearsall is described as a white male, 42 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall Drive in Prescott.
Pearsall is wanted on charges of attempted 1st-degree homicide as well as two counts of aggravated assault. As a result, he has two outstanding warrants. One with no bond and nationwide extradition and the other with a $100,000 bond and it is extraditable in Arizona only.
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- More than 400 pounds of marijuana found abandoned near Rimrock, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Cottonwood PD: Man evades traffic stop, crashes vehicle, ends up in jail
- ‘Catch 22’ program seeks public’s help in locating Sasha Rachel Smith
- Sheriff’s Office needs help locating assault suspect
- New overtime rule could affect up to 20,000 Arizona workers in 2020
- Baby giraffes find new home at Out of Africa
- New Year’s Eve vehicle pursuit leads to DUI arrest
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Minimum wage increases on Jan. 1
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Donuts and ice cream in the same Cottonwood store, starting Saturday
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Public’s help sought in locating alleged child molester
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: